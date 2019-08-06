23 SEP 2019–24 SEP 2019 18th ERRA Energy Investment and Regulation Conference, Riga Stephen Woodhouse will be speaking https://erranet.org/conference/investment-...

Log in
POYRY PLC

(POY1V)
08/06/2019

4th Annual ASEAN Solar+ Energy Storage Congress & Expo 2019

Pöyry's Matthew Heling will be moderating the panel on Energy Storage Model in the Wholesale Environment in the APAC, during the 4th Annual ASEAN Solar+ Energy Storage Congress & Expo 2019, to be held at the Bellevue Manila, Muntinlupa City, on November 14 to 15, 2019.

The two-day conference will feature a range of plenary and panel sessions including regulatory, policy, market, finance and technology updates relating to the challenges and development of connecting economic growth to environmental sustainability in ASEAN.

More than 1200+ stakeholders and experts from home and abroad of the renewable energy industry, as well as high level government authorities from ASEAN countries will set the scene for cooperation and further development of the solar and energy storage sector.

Disclaimer

Pöyry Oyj published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 00:59:04 UTC
Latest news on POYRY PLC
09:00p23 SEP 2019&NDASH;24 SEP 2019 18TH E : //erranet.org/conference/investment-...
PU
06/25POYRY : Pöyry makes recommendations to remove barriers to wind energy participat..
PU
06/24POYRY : #BraveNewBreak campaign gives tips on sustainable holiday
PU
05/28POYRY : ÅF Pöyry awarded pre-engineering assignment for the Metsä Board Oyj in H..
AQ
05/27POYRY : ÅF Pöyry awarded pre-engineering assignments for the Metsä Fibre investm..
AQ
05/24POYRY : Pöyry launches PlasticsToBio concept aiming to solve the global plastics..
AQ
05/15PÖYRY PLC : Pöyry awarded Lender's Engineering services assignment for Zhangiz S..
AQ
04/30POYRY : Pöyry contribute to one of the biggest wind farm projects in Thailand wh..
PU
04/24PÖYRY PLC : Arbitrator appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the ..
GL
04/24POYRY : MASS Lab and Pöyry awarded in 'Asuntoreformi 2020' architecture competit..
PU
Chart POYRY PLC
Poyry PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers
NameTitle
Martin à Porta President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Ehrnrooth Chairman
Juuso Pajunen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Heikki Lahdensuo Chief Information Officer
Michael Wilhelm Rosenlew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POYRY PLC-0.96%0
VINCI23.85%56 122
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION1.40%33 589
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.68%26 657
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.82%21 233
FERROVIAL34.22%19 507
