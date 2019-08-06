23 SEP 2019–24 SEP 2019 18th ERRA Energy Investment and Regulation Conference, Riga Stephen Woodhouse will be speaking https://erranet.org/conference/investment-...

4th Annual ASEAN Solar+ Energy Storage Congress & Expo 2019

Pöyry's Matthew Heling will be moderating the panel on Energy Storage Model in the Wholesale Environment in the APAC, during the 4th Annual ASEAN Solar+ Energy Storage Congress & Expo 2019, to be held at the Bellevue Manila, Muntinlupa City, on November 14 to 15, 2019.

The two-day conference will feature a range of plenary and panel sessions including regulatory, policy, market, finance and technology updates relating to the challenges and development of connecting economic growth to environmental sustainability in ASEAN.

More than 1200+ stakeholders and experts from home and abroad of the renewable energy industry, as well as high level government authorities from ASEAN countries will set the scene for cooperation and further development of the solar and energy storage sector.