Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Poyry PLC    POY1V   FI0009006696

POYRY PLC (POY1V)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Poyry : 26 SEP 2018 North America Energy Series – What will drive decarbonisation, policy or economics? Pöyry’s North America Energy Series has been sharing insights into the issues...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2018 | 09:09am CEST

#PowerOfDigital - Redesigning the Energy Business

Digitalisation brings together new types of data, analytics and automation that revolutionise businesses.
In energy, the changes are more far-reaching than in other sectors. Digitalisation allows companies to renew their relationship with customers, moving away from being pure commodity selling entities to becoming providers of bundled services. The potential goes beyond the existing industry: the digitalisation of the power system is necessary to manage the growing shares of renewables, electrify heating and transport - and more generally decarbonise the economy.

#PowerOfDigital will trigger a deep debate on the future of our energy systems. Presenting the exciting advances allowing for more efficient business operations, bringing the key players under the spotlight and showing the audacity of the new business models aimed at mitigating climate change, the event sounds most promising! Hosted in Berlin, home to an enormous start-up community, the event will conclude with a competition in which only the most successful business model will survive.
The event will see contributions from:

Lászlo Varró, Chief Economist of the IEA
Thomas Birr, Senior Vice President for Innovation & Business Transformation at Innogy
Stefan Kapferer, Chairman of BDEW
Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric
Stephen Woodhouse, Chief Digital Officer at Pöyry


#PowerOfDigital
#PoyryDigital

The event is hosted by Eurelectric, bdew and Pöyry.

To book your place, visit here.

Disclaimer

Pöyry Oyj published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 07:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POYRY PLC
09:09aPOYRY : 26 SEP 2018 North America Energy Series – What will drive decarbon..
PU
09/13POYRY : Kaisa Vähänen appointed as President of Pöyry's Environment Business Uni..
PU
09/12POYRY : Pöyry Sweden kicks off 9th consecutive year of technical consultancy tra..
PU
09/10POYRY : Pöyry awarded project management and engineering services assignment by ..
GL
09/06PÖYRY PLC : Change in the number of shares and votes
GL
09/05POYRY : International Tunnel Boring Seminar attracted top TBM technology experts..
PU
09/05POYRY : Pöyry awarded owner's engineer services assignment for Shuqaiq Phase 3 W..
GL
09/04POYRY : Pöyry awarded Owner's Engineering Services assignment by Biozin Holding ..
GL
09/03POYRY : Pöyry strengthens global construction management capabilities in industr..
PU
09/03POYRY : Pöyry chosen by World Bank as a partner in developing renewable energy i..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 555 M
EBIT 2018 37,0 M
Net income 2018 31,3 M
Debt 2018 8,00 M
Yield 2018 2,19%
P/E ratio 2018 14,81
P/E ratio 2019 16,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 471 M
Chart POYRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Poyry PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POYRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,17 €
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin à Porta President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Ehrnrooth Chairman
Juuso Pajunen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Heikki Lahdensuo Chief Information Officer
Michael Wilhelm Rosenlew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POYRY PLC56.90%553
VINCI-2.53%58 201
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-14.79%32 764
LARSEN & TOUBRO5.42%25 827
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.65%25 362
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-9.06%24 514
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.