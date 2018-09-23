Poyry : 26 SEP 2018 North America Energy Series – What will drive decarbonisation, policy or economics? Pöyry’s North America Energy Series has been sharing insights into the issues...

#PowerOfDigital - Redesigning the Energy Business

Digitalisation brings together new types of data, analytics and automation that revolutionise businesses.

In energy, the changes are more far-reaching than in other sectors. Digitalisation allows companies to renew their relationship with customers, moving away from being pure commodity selling entities to becoming providers of bundled services. The potential goes beyond the existing industry: the digitalisation of the power system is necessary to manage the growing shares of renewables, electrify heating and transport - and more generally decarbonise the economy.

#PowerOfDigital will trigger a deep debate on the future of our energy systems. Presenting the exciting advances allowing for more efficient business operations, bringing the key players under the spotlight and showing the audacity of the new business models aimed at mitigating climate change, the event sounds most promising! Hosted in Berlin, home to an enormous start-up community, the event will conclude with a competition in which only the most successful business model will survive.

The event will see contributions from:

Lászlo Varró, Chief Economist of the IEA

Thomas Birr, Senior Vice President for Innovation & Business Transformation at Innogy

Stefan Kapferer, Chairman of BDEW

Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric

Stephen Woodhouse, Chief Digital Officer at Pöyry



The event is hosted by Eurelectric, bdew and Pöyry.

