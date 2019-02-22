Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Poyry PLC    POY1V   FI0009006696

POYRY PLC

(POY1V)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pöyry PLC: ÅF and Pöyry are now combined - new group structure and management team for the combined company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 07:41am EST

Pöyry PLC                                             Stock Exchange Release 22 February 2019 at 14:40 (EET)

ÅF and Pöyry are now combined - new group structure and management team for the combined company

Combination of ÅF AB (publ) ("ÅF") and Pöyry PLC ("Pöyry) was completed on 21 February 2019 and the integration of the companies has now commenced. Today, ÅF has announced that the new group structure for the combined company has been established and the new Group Management for the combined company has been appointed. ÅF Pöyry is also preparing to launch a united brand and a joint client offering during 2019.

The combined company will operate in five new divisions: Infrastructure, Industrial & Digital Solutions, Process Industries, Energy and Management Consulting.

As announced by ÅF today, the new Group Management for the combined company consists of people from both companies and includes Martin à Porta, Nicholas Oksanen and Richard Pinnock from Pöyry's current Group Executive Committee.

According to ÅF's release, the new Group Management for the combined company includes the following members:

Jonas Gustavsson, CEO and President
Stefan Johansson, CFO
Emma Claesson, EVP and Head of HR
Nyamko Sabuni, EVP and Head of Sustainability
Cathrine Sandegren, EVP and Head of Communications and Brand (appointed today)
Malin Frenning, EVP and Head of Division Infrastructure
Robert Larsson, EVP and Head of Division Industrial & Digital Solutions
Nicholas Oksanen, EVP and Head of Division Process Industries (appointed today)
Richard Pinnock, EVP and Head of Division Energy (appointed today)
Martin à Porta, EVP and Head of Division Management Consulting (appointed today)

According to ÅF's release, all members of the Group Management of the combined company will report to ÅF's President and CEO Jonas Gustavsson, and will assume their position as of today.

Pöyry's President and CEO and Group Executive Committee continue in their offices in Pöyry PLC until the delisting of Pöyry shares from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Martin à Porta, President and CEO, Pöyry PLC
Tel. +358 10 33 228 28

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company.  We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure, water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2018 were EUR 580 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 120 offices.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POYRY PLC
07:41aPÖYRY PLC : ÅF and Pöyry are now combined - new group structure and management t..
GL
02/21PÖYRY PLC : Pöyry will redeem its EUR 30 million hybrid capital securities
GL
02/21PÖYRY PLC : ÅF AB (publ) to commence redemption proceedings in respect of the re..
GL
02/21PÖYRY PLC : Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section ..
GL
02/19PÖYRY PLC : Final result of ÅF AB (publ)'s tender offer for all shares in Pöyry ..
GL
02/18POYRY : Pöyry launches new digital service Advanced Modelling and Simulation (AM..
GL
02/18PÖYRY PLC : Preliminary result of ÅF AB (publ)'s tender offer for all shares in ..
GL
02/14PÖYRY PLC : Pöyry's Annual Review, Corporate Responsibility Report and Corporate..
GL
02/08PÖYRY PLC : Supplement to the tender offer document by ÅF AB (publ) dated Decemb..
GL
02/07PÖYRY PLC : ÅF AB (publ) has received all necessary regulatory approvals for the..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 602 M
EBIT 2019 45,8 M
Net income 2019 32,8 M
Finance 2019 55,6 M
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 19,25
P/E ratio 2020 16,81
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 632 M
Chart POYRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Poyry PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POYRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,2 €
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin à Porta President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Ehrnrooth Chairman
Juuso Pajunen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Heikki Lahdensuo Chief Information Officer
Michael Wilhelm Rosenlew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POYRY PLC-1.92%717
VINCI13.94%55 678
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION5.26%37 455
LARSEN & TOUBRO-11.20%25 289
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD14.65%24 428
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD0.29%23 553
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.