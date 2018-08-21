Pöyry PLC Managers' transactions 21 August 2018 at 4:50 p.m. (EEST)
Managers' transactions
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:
Terpstra, Dorien
Position:
Other senior manager
Initial Notification
Reference number:
743700L84XKOL5Z5OX06_20180820144710_8
Issuer
Name:
Pöyry Oyj
LEI:
743700L84XKOL5Z5OX06
Transaction details
Transaction date:
2018-08-21
Nature of the transaction:
Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
Instrument:
Share
ISIN:
FI0009006696
Volume:
2508
Unit price:
0 Euro
Aggregated transactions
Volume:
2508
Volume weighted average price:
0 Euro
PÖYRY PLC
Additional information:
Jutta Karlsson, Group General Counsel
Tel. +358 10 33 49696
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.
In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.
