Pöyry PLC Managers' transactions 21 August 2018 at 4:50 p.m. (EEST)

Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Terpstra, Dorien Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 743700L84XKOL5Z5OX06_20180820144710_8 Issuer Name: Pöyry Oyj LEI: 743700L84XKOL5Z5OX06 Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-08-21 Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009006696 Volume: 2508 Unit price: 0 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2508 Volume weighted average price: 0 Euro

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Jutta Karlsson, Group General Counsel

Tel. +358 10 33 49696

