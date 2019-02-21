Log in
Pöyry PLC: Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

0
02/21/2019 | 07:11am EST

Pöyry PLC: Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Pöyry PLC          Stock Exchange Release 21 February 2019 at 14:10 (EET)

Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Pöyry PLC ("Pöyry") has received on 21 February 2019 a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holdings of Corbis S.A. in Pöyry's shares decreased below the threshold of 5 percent as a result of a share disposal concluded on 21 February 2019. After the share disposal, Corbis S.A. does not own Pöyry shares.

ÅF AB (publ) commenced a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all issued and outstanding shares in Pöyry (the "Tender Offer") on 20 December 2018. The extended offer period of the Tender Offer expired on 15 February 2019. Corbis S.A. has accepted the Tender Offer with all its shares.

Pöyry has a total of 61,952,801 shares. Each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote.

Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

  % of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.00 0.00 0.00 61,952,801
Position of previous notification 30.70 0.00 30.70  

 

Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7)
FI0009006696 0 0 0.00 0.00
Subtotal 0 0 0.00 0.00

 

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire
