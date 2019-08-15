Log in
POYRY PLC

(POY1V)
Poyry : Pöyry awarded Owner's Engineer services assignment for a new solar PV power plant project in Malaysia

08/15/2019 | 02:22am EDT

ÅF Pöyry Press Release 15 August 2019 at 09.00 (EET)

Pöyry has recently been awarded with an Owner's Engineer (OE) services assignment for a 30 MWac large scale solar photovoltaic power plant project by Redsol Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Scatec Solar, a leading integrated independent solar power producer headquartered in Norway. This will be Pöyry's third solar OE assignment in Malaysia, further strengthening the company's commitment to the Malaysian energy market.

The solar PV plant, located in Perak, Malaysia, will be the fourth project of its kind owned by Scater Solar, in Malaysia.

As the chosen Owner's Engineer, Pöyry's services include assistance in project management, engineering review, as-built drawing review, and other assistance during project construction.

'We are delighted to be part of this project as we stay committed to increase the renewable energy contribution into the national power generation mix. We are committed to work with Redsol in realizing its goal to continuously deliver affordable, deployable and sustainable clean energy in the South East Asian region,' said Kishore Dass, Managing Director, Pöyry Energy Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.

For further information, contact:

Kishore Dass
Managing Director, Pöyry Energy Sdn Bhd, Malaysia
Tel. +60 3 2713 1601

Petteri Härkki
Regional Director Asia I, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy
Tel. +66 81 854 3712

Did you know?

  • Pöyry is one of the largest power sector consulting engineering companies in South East Asia, involved in over 30,000 MW of on-going thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects in the region.
  • Pöyry's power sector team in Malaysia is currently involved in about 5,000 MW of new power generation capacity under construction in the country.
  • Pöyry has contributed to more than 250 solar PV power projects with over 17,000 MW of generating capacity globally.

About ÅF Pöyry

ÅF Pöyry is an international leader within engineering, design and advisory services. We create solutions to support our customers worldwide to act on sustainability as well as the global trends of urbanisation and digitalisation. We are more than 16,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for the next generation.

Disclaimer

Pöyry Oyj published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 06:21:02 UTC
