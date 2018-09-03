Poyry : Pöyry chosen by World Bank as a partner in developing renewable energy in Myanmar

Pöyry plays a crucial role in growing renewable energy in Myanmar, having been chosen by World Bank Group to be its partner in looking for sites to develop grid connected solar with hydro power project. Pöyry will handle site screening and pre-feasibility studies for potential sites to deploy floating solar or land based solar or a combination of the two technologies of power plants. Pöyry's assignment includes evaluating suitability of 29 hydropower reservoirs across Myanmar for installing grid solar PVs and quantifying possible generation potential costs & revenues, identifying technical risks & opportunities, and proposing basic design for the best three sites which will be identified.

The project is part of the Government of Myanmar's commitment to provide universal access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern day energy for its people by the year 2030. The project is set to be completed by April 2019.

Myanmar has a huge solar and hydropower energy potential, with the country featuring among the highest solar irradiation in Southeast Asia and multiple major rivers in mountainous terrain.