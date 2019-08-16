Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Poyry PLC    POY1V   FI0009006696

POYRY PLC

(POY1V)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Poyry : Pöyry joins Friends of Sustainable Grids

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 11:37am EDT

ÅF Pöyry Press Release 16 August 2019 16:00 CET

Pöyry Management Consulting is happy to be welcomed as a new member of the Friends of Sustainable Grids (FOSG) association. We are excited to work together in making the future of sustainable grids a reality.

Friends of Sustainable Grids, formerly known as Friends of the Supergrid, is an international Brussels-based non-profit with a vision for the future that will transform the way we look at energy grid infrastructure. The association focuses on two main pillars: Connecting Sustainable Grids and Energy Education.

A pan-European all-around inclusive energy infrastructure will secure the supply of a sustainable energy mix for Europe, thereby fostering economic welfare for European citizens and creating highly qualified jobs. For more information, please contact tkuzov@supergrid.brussels or +32 2 640 57 17

Pöyry Management Consulting is the management consulting arm of ÅF Pöyry. They provide leading-edge consulting and advisory services covering the whole value chain in energy, forest and bio-based industries, and their energy practice is the leading provider of strategic, commercial, regulatory and policy advice to European energy markets. Pöyry Management Consulting's energy team of over 250 specialists offers unparalleled expertise in the rapidly changing energy markets across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and the Americas. For more information, please contact eckart.lindwedel@poyry.com +49 211 175238 0 or stephen.woodhouse@poyry.com +44 1865 812222

Website: www.poyry.com/energyconsulting

Twitter: twitter.com/poyryplc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/poyry/

ÅF Pöyry is an international leader within engineering, design and advisory services. We create solutions to support our customers worldwide to act on sustainability as well as the global trends of urbanisation and digitalisation. We are more than 16,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for the next generation.

Making Future.

Disclaimer

Pöyry Oyj published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 15:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POYRY PLC
11:37aPOYRY : Pöyry joins Friends of Sustainable Grids
PU
08/15POYRY : Pöyry awarded Owner's Engineer services assignment for a new solar PV po..
PU
08/0623 SEP 2019&NDASH;24 SEP 2019 18TH E : //erranet.org/conference/investment-...
PU
06/25POYRY : Pöyry makes recommendations to remove barriers to wind energy participat..
PU
06/24POYRY : #BraveNewBreak campaign gives tips on sustainable holiday
PU
05/28POYRY : ÅF Pöyry awarded pre-engineering assignment for the Metsä Board Oyj in H..
AQ
05/27POYRY : ÅF Pöyry awarded pre-engineering assignments for the Metsä Fibre investm..
AQ
05/24POYRY : Pöyry launches PlasticsToBio concept aiming to solve the global plastics..
AQ
05/15PÖYRY PLC : Pöyry awarded Lender's Engineering services assignment for Zhangiz S..
AQ
04/30POYRY : Pöyry contribute to one of the biggest wind farm projects in Thailand wh..
PU
More news
Chart POYRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Poyry PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Martin à Porta President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Ehrnrooth Chairman
Juuso Pajunen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Heikki Lahdensuo Chief Information Officer
Michael Wilhelm Rosenlew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POYRY PLC-0.96%0
VINCI29.80%58 370
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.04%32 648
LARSEN & TOUBRO-7.22%26 138
FERROVIAL41.79%20 452
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-18.72%20 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group