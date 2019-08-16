Poyry : Pöyry joins Friends of Sustainable Grids

ÅF Pöyry Press Release 16 August 2019 16:00 CET

Pöyry Management Consulting is happy to be welcomed as a new member of the Friends of Sustainable Grids (FOSG) association. We are excited to work together in making the future of sustainable grids a reality.

Friends of Sustainable Grids, formerly known as Friends of the Supergrid, is an international Brussels-based non-profit with a vision for the future that will transform the way we look at energy grid infrastructure. The association focuses on two main pillars: Connecting Sustainable Grids and Energy Education.

A pan-European all-around inclusive energy infrastructure will secure the supply of a sustainable energy mix for Europe, thereby fostering economic welfare for European citizens and creating highly qualified jobs. For more information, please contact tkuzov@supergrid.brussels or +32 2 640 57 17

Pöyry Management Consulting is the management consulting arm of ÅF Pöyry. They provide leading-edge consulting and advisory services covering the whole value chain in energy, forest and bio-based industries, and their energy practice is the leading provider of strategic, commercial, regulatory and policy advice to European energy markets. Pöyry Management Consulting's energy team of over 250 specialists offers unparalleled expertise in the rapidly changing energy markets across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and the Americas. For more information, please contact eckart.lindwedel@poyry.com +49 211 175238 0 or stephen.woodhouse@poyry.com +44 1865 812222

