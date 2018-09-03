Log in
POYRY PLC (POY1V)
Poyry : Pöyry strengthens global construction management capabilities in industry and public sectors

09/03/2018 | 09:02am CEST

Pöyry PLC Other news 3 September 2018 at 10:00 (EEST)

Pöyry will increase value add to clients by reinforcing global competence development and quality assurance in construction management in the industry and public sectors. More and more, clients are looking for overall project implementation services that cover engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM). By strengthening capabilities in global construction management and ensuring excellence in delivery of construction and civil engineering and thus overall project implementation of EPCM projects Pöyry is better equipped with meeting client needs and helping them make the most of their investments.

As part of this effort, Pekka Narinen has been appointed Vice President responsible for global development of construction management competences, driving the growth for construction management services and ensuring excellent quality in construction design. He has years of experience in leading the civil engineering and construction management division in Finland and will now focus on putting his accumulated experience to the benefit of industry and public sector clients globally. He will report to Kai Vikman, Chief Operating Officer, Industry Business Group at Pöyry.

'Our industry strategy puts value added engineering, procurement and project and construction management competence development at the core. Because of its open and service oriented nature as well as flexibility, EPCM is becoming a more and more commonly used model for project implementation. This requires that the engineering partner is experienced and professional as well as able to meet the demands of the client on time, on budget and on quality. Strengthening construction management competences in the global context will enable us to provide our clients with more value for their investments,' says Kai Vikman.

More information:

Kai Vikman
COO, Industry Business Group, Pöyry
Tel. +358 50 3500514
kai.vikman@poyry.com

Did you know? Pöyry is the #1 EPCM service contractor for gold mining in the EU.

About Pöyry
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com and follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Disclaimer

Pöyry Oyj published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 07:01:06 UTC
