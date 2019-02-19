Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  POZ Minerals Ltd    POZ   AU000000POZ9

POZ MINERALS LTD

(POZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

POZ Minerals : Additional Information on Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 09:54pm EST

ASX RELEASE

20 February 2019

ASX Code: GIB

Additional Information on JORC Exploration Target in Presentation

Regarding the Exploration Target on Slide 10 of the Gibb River Diamonds Limited ('GIB') presentation released to market on 19 February 2019:

  • In targeting high grade alluvial trap sites at the Blina Diamond Project, the Company has estimated a JORC (2012) Exploration Target from 700,000 to 1,000,000 cubic metres at a grade range of 2.3 to 4.1 carats per cubic metre, for contained diamonds of between 1.6 to 4.1 million carats.

    The potential quantity and grade of this Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

  • The detailed basis for stating the exploration target is included in the Company ASXRelease dated 22 November 2017. Interested parties are strongly encouraged to read this report which outlines the considerable potential of the GIB Blina Project. This includes an estimate of the amount of 'Missing Diamonds' that have been eroded from the previously mined E9 diamond lamproite pipe and are thus available to be captured in the Blina Project alluvial system.

  • This Exploration Target is based both upon work already completed as outlined in Table 1 of the 22 November 2017 report.

  • Future work to test this JORC Exploration Target is planned to be undertaken in 2019 and is outlined on Slide 21 of the GIB presentation and is also included below:

Month 2019

Activity

March/April

Raise Capital

April/May

Build camp, drill waterbore, sheet roads, construct tailings storage facility, siteworks, ROM pad

May/June

Construct and commission Plant, recover diamonds

June/September

Bulk sample and treat 100 to 200mᵌ per day. Recover diamonds each day

Sept to December

Trial mine and produce diamonds from best sampled grades

Jim Richards

Executive Chairman

Enquiries To: Mr Jim Richards +61 8 9422 9555

The information in this report that relates to previously reported exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr. Jim Richards who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Richards is a Director of Gibb River Diamonds Limited. Mr. Richards has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Gibb River Diamonds Limited

1/16 Ord Street

T +61 8 9422 9555

E info@gibbriverdiamonds.com

ABN 51 129 158 550

West Perth WA 6005

W www.gibbriverdiamonds.com

Disclaimer

POZ Minerals Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 02:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POZ MINERALS LTD
09:54pPOZ MINERALS : Additional Information on Presentation
PU
04:13aPOZ MINERALS : Investor Presentation RIU-Hong Kong-PDAC
PU
2018POZ MINERALS : Gibb River diamond project given green light
AQ
2018POZ MINERALS : Gibb River to Move Forward on Blina Diamond Project
AQ
2018POZ MINERALS : Company Name Change to Gibb River Diamonds Limited
PU
2018POZ MINERALS : Sale of Musgrave Project, WA
PU
2018POZ MINERALS : Highland Plains Phosphate - Option Deal
PU
2018POZ MINERALS : Results of Meeting
PU
2018POZ MINERALS : Investor Presentation - Singapore
PU
2018POZ MINERALS : Trenching Operations Commence - Blina Diamond Project
PU
More news
Chart POZ MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
POZ Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
James McArthur Richards Executive Chairman
Grant Jonathan Mooney Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Mark James Thompson Non-Executive Director
Michael Denny Senior Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POZ MINERALS LTD25.00%0
YARA INTERNATIONAL3.00%10 871
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%10 861
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-4.39%7 162
UPL8.39%5 847
OCI NV5.81%4 479
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.