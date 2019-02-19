POZ Minerals : Additional Information on Presentation

 In targeting high grade alluvial trap sites at the Blina Diamond Project, the Company has estimated a JORC (2012) Exploration Target from 700,000 to 1,000,000 cubic metres at a grade range of 2.3 to 4.1 carats per cubic metre, for contained diamonds of between 1.6 to 4.1 million carats.

The potential quantity and grade of this Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.