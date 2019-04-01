POZ Minerals : Operations Update - April 2019

ASX RELEASE 2 April 2019 ASX Code: GIB Operations Update - April 2019 ________________________________________________________________________ 1.0Project Financing Update Gibb River Diamonds Limited ('GIB' or the 'Company') operates its 100% owned Blina Alluvial Diamond Project in the Ellendale diamond field of the West Kimberley. The Blina Project is fully permitted, the major processing plant equipment has already been purchased, the project is 'shovel ready' and the Company is debt free. Project financing is required to mobilise and commission the plant and equipment, conduct siteworks, install a camp and have enough operational capital to conduct four months of bulk sampling operations including trial mining of the best sampled grades. This capital required is a modest $2.5 million (see 2.0 Budgets and Operations below), some of which could be financed by Federal Government R&D funding. Executive Chairman Jim Richards is seeking to identify a strategic investor to cornerstone this capital raise. Various financing arrangements are being looked at and meetings have taken place with leading jewellery brands in Hong Kong, various finance houses and potential partners in Canada and Australia which have led to negotiations which are still ongoing. The building of relationships and the garnering of investment can take time in Asia, but progress is being made. Given the modest amount of capital required, the Company is optimistic that a strategic investor will be found. Mr Richards hosted a well attended networking lunch event held in conjunction with the Hong Kong International Mining Association during the Hong Kong Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show Gibb River Diamonds Limited 1/16 Ord Street T +61 8 9422 9555 E info@gibbriverdiamonds.com ABN 51 129 158 550 West Perth WA 6005 W www.gibbriverdiamonds.com

ASX RELEASE Various conferences and meetings were attended during the quarter: Mr Richards was a speaker and ran a booth at the RIU Explorers Conference in Fremantle Mr Richards accepts an award from Mr Tim Sun, The HKMIA co-sponsored lunch Chairman of the Hong Kong International Mining eventat a GIB co-sponsored lunch Association (HKMIA) event The GIB stand at the Prospectors and Meetings at the 121 Mining Investment Developers Association of Canada conference in Conference in Hong Kong included Toronto attracted considerable interest follow up interest from an earlier trip Page 2 of 7

ASX RELEASE The considerable operational successes which the Company achieved in 2018 in gaining permitting, sourcing plant and equipment and in new gravel trenching discoveries, were against a backdrop of a challenging market for resources generally and for diamonds in particular, with diamond companies struggling for traction whether listed in Australia, London or Canada. The leading international diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky stated that a basket of diamond mining stocks were down 28.9% in 2018 following a decline of 17.3% in 2017. Despite our significant operational progress, Gibb River Diamonds has not avoided that worldwide trend. Whatever challenges the diamond mining industry may face globally, the board believes the GIB focus of targeting top quality, Terrace 5/Ellendale 9 type diamonds, including Fancy Yellows, within high grade trap sites is vindicated, as high grades can offset diamond pricing weakness. Thus the best way the Company can deliver shareholder value is to procure the funding required to progress the Blina Project to bulk sampling and trial mining as soon as possible. 2.0Budgets and Operations It is important to note that the testing of the previously reported Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) targets requires multiple bulk samples. There are 50 GPR geophysics lines within the 5km long mining lease zone within which our 2019 Bulk Samples will be recovered (Figure 1). There are approximately two targets per line for 100 targets in total, some targets being large enough to warrant multiple bulk samples. Which targets will carry the best grade can be estimated on geological merit (eg depth, high energy areas, waterfalls, rapids, etc), but the final answer can only be ascertained by multiple bulk sample diamond recovery using a treatment plant. The extreme nugget effect in alluvial diamond deposits means that testing just one sample does not give an answer as to whether the project as a whole is commercial. The one sample may have been taken from a trap site that was flushed out or silted up and had no diamonds. Multiple targets must be tested to prove commerciality and find the trap sites which contain the best grades. Thus job thus needs to be done in a systematic way with a plant on-site to get an appropriate answer from the best targets. The budget for this sampling program is as follows: CAPEX $1,000,000 OPEX $1,500,000 CAPEX includes laterite sheeting of existing roads, camp purchase and build, installation of waterbore and monitoring bore, construction of Tailings Storage Facility (TSF), plant siteworks and commissioning, and construction of ROM pad as well as other associated general works and rehabilitation costs. OPEX includes staff salaries, contractors, generator hire, fuel, food, camp running expenses, insurances, excavator and 2x haul trucks for campaign sampling/trial mining and a front end loader for the plant. Most of the labour will be local hire. Page 3 of 7

ASX RELEASE A contingency of 10% has been included in the overall budget. There has been a minimal wet this year and the conditions are currently excellent for building this project, including access via the Gibb River Road from Derby. Figure 1: Blina Diamond Project Location &Tenements 3.0Ellendale Mining Lease Bid Update On 29 November 2018 GIB lodged a bid for the former Ellendale Diamond Mine and mining lease under a State Government Expressions of Interest (EOI) process. GIB believes it is very well placed to take control of this area (Section 19 area in Figure 1) and that the acquisition would be transformative for the Company providing enormous synergies with GIB's surrounding Blina Diamond Project, including funding opportunities for combined development. The State government has not made a decision as yet and has not committed to a fixed timeline for this EOI process, however, the Company estimates the process will be resolved in the first half of 2019. Full details of this process and further information on the former Ellendale mining lease area can be found in the GIB ASX Releasedated 4 September 20184. Page 4 of 7

ASX RELEASE 4.0Alternative Funding Potential: Highland Plains Option On 15 March 2019, GIB announced that the Option to sell 100% if the Company's wholly owned Highland Plains Phosphate Project was renewed for a further Option Period of three months as per the terms of the original deal (GIB ASX Releasedated 19 November 2018). The Further Option Period fee payment of $100,000 (plus GST) was received by GIB, which was on top of the original Option Fee Payment of $100,000 (plus GST) paid to GIB in November 2018. The holder of the Option is Canadian company ILS Resources Inc ('ILS') formerly P2O5 Resources Inc. The Option expires at midnight on 14 June 2019 and to be valid, must be exercised on or prior to that date. To exercise the Option, ILS shall pay to GIB A$2,500,000 plus GST in cash as well as other previously reported benefits. Although GIB does not wish to wait until June to fund the Blina Project, the exercise of this option would deliver the Blina Project funding required. The exercise of the option is at the discretion of ILS. 5.0Partial Funding via R&D The discovery and use of ground-breaking new GPR technology utilised by GIB to target high grade alluvial diamond trap sites, has enabled the Company to be awarded Federal government Research and Development refunds. These equate to 42 cents refunded for every eligible dollar spent on the Blina Project. For the tax year ending June 2018, this refund totaled $182,039 in cash. GIB will be applying for further R&D refunds for the 2018-19 tax year and in future years as applicable. The income generated from this scheme will assist considerably with our project costs. 6.0Summary and Lookahead Despite a challenging market for diamond stocks, GIB is working on a number of enquiries and expressions of interest regarding the potential financing of the Blina Diamond Project. These leads are being followed up and the Company remains focused on securing this financing as soon as possible to deliver bulk sampling and trial mining at Blina this year. GIB Executive Chairman Jim Richards commented: "The core focus of Gibb River Diamonds is to initiate bulk sampling and trial mining operations at the Blina Diamond Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. With permitting to mine now fully secured, this next exciting phase of operations is now scheduled to commence as soon as funding is in place." Jim Richards Executive Chairman Enquiries To: Mr Jim Richards +61 8 9422 9555 Page 5 of 7

