Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  POZ Minerals Ltd    POZ   AU000000POZ9

POZ MINERALS LTD

(POZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

POZ Minerals : Operations Update - April 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

2 April 2019

ASX Code: GIB

Operations Update - April 2019

________________________________________________________________________

1.0Project Financing Update

Gibb River Diamonds Limited ('GIB' or the 'Company') operates its 100% owned Blina Alluvial Diamond Project in the Ellendale diamond field of the West Kimberley. The Blina Project is fully permitted, the major processing plant equipment has already been purchased, the project is 'shovel ready' and the Company is debt free.

Project financing is required to mobilise and commission the plant and equipment, conduct siteworks, install a camp and have enough operational capital to conduct four months of bulk sampling operations including trial mining of the best sampled grades.

This capital required is a modest $2.5 million (see 2.0 Budgets and Operations below), some of which could be financed by Federal Government R&D funding. Executive Chairman Jim Richards is seeking to identify a strategic investor to cornerstone this capital raise.

Various financing arrangements are being looked at and meetings have taken place with leading jewellery brands in Hong Kong, various finance houses and potential partners in Canada and Australia which have led to negotiations which are still ongoing. The building of relationships and the garnering of investment can take time in Asia, but progress is being made. Given the modest amount of capital required, the Company is optimistic that a strategic investor will be found.

Mr Richards hosted a well attended networking lunch event held in conjunction with the Hong Kong International Mining Association during the Hong Kong Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show

Gibb River Diamonds Limited

1/16 Ord Street

T +61 8 9422 9555

E

info@gibbriverdiamonds.com

ABN 51 129 158 550

West Perth WA 6005

W www.gibbriverdiamonds.com

ASX RELEASE

Various conferences and meetings were attended during the quarter:

Mr Richards was a speaker and ran a booth at the RIU Explorers Conference in Fremantle

Mr Richards accepts an award from Mr Tim Sun,

The HKMIA co-sponsored lunch

Chairman of the Hong Kong International Mining

eventat a GIB co-sponsored lunch

Association (HKMIA)

event

The GIB stand at the Prospectors and

Meetings at the 121 Mining Investment

Developers Association of Canada conference in

Conference in Hong Kong included

Toronto attracted considerable interest

follow up interest from an earlier trip

Page 2 of 7

ASX RELEASE

The considerable operational successes which the Company achieved in 2018 in gaining permitting, sourcing plant and equipment and in new gravel trenching discoveries, were against a backdrop of a challenging market for resources generally and for diamonds in particular, with diamond companies struggling for traction whether listed in Australia, London or Canada.

The leading international diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky stated that a basket of diamond mining stocks were down 28.9% in 2018 following a decline of 17.3% in 2017. Despite our significant operational progress, Gibb River Diamonds has not avoided that worldwide trend.

Whatever challenges the diamond mining industry may face globally, the board believes the GIB focus of targeting top quality, Terrace 5/Ellendale 9 type diamonds, including Fancy Yellows, within high grade trap sites is vindicated, as high grades can offset diamond pricing weakness.

Thus the best way the Company can deliver shareholder value is to procure the funding required to progress the Blina Project to bulk sampling and trial mining as soon as possible.

2.0Budgets and Operations

It is important to note that the testing of the previously reported Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) targets requires multiple bulk samples. There are 50 GPR geophysics lines within the 5km long mining lease zone within which our 2019 Bulk Samples will be recovered (Figure 1).

There are approximately two targets per line for 100 targets in total, some targets being large enough to warrant multiple bulk samples. Which targets will carry the best grade can be estimated on geological merit (eg depth, high energy areas, waterfalls, rapids, etc), but the final answer can only be ascertained by multiple bulk sample diamond recovery using a treatment plant.

The extreme nugget effect in alluvial diamond deposits means that testing just one sample does not give an answer as to whether the project as a whole is commercial. The one sample may have been taken from a trap site that was flushed out or silted up and had no diamonds.

Multiple targets must be tested to prove commerciality and find the trap sites which contain the best grades. Thus job thus needs to be done in a systematic way with a plant on-site to get an appropriate answer from the best targets. The budget for this sampling program is as follows:

CAPEX $1,000,000

OPEX $1,500,000

CAPEX includes laterite sheeting of existing roads, camp purchase and build, installation of waterbore and monitoring bore, construction of Tailings Storage Facility (TSF), plant siteworks and commissioning, and construction of ROM pad as well as other associated general works and rehabilitation costs.

OPEX includes staff salaries, contractors, generator hire, fuel, food, camp running expenses, insurances, excavator and 2x haul trucks for campaign sampling/trial mining and a front end loader for the plant. Most of the labour will be local hire.

Page 3 of 7

ASX RELEASE

A contingency of 10% has been included in the overall budget. There has been a minimal wet this year and the conditions are currently excellent for building this project, including access via the Gibb River Road from Derby.

Figure 1: Blina Diamond Project Location &Tenements

3.0Ellendale Mining Lease Bid Update

On 29 November 2018 GIB lodged a bid for the former Ellendale Diamond Mine and mining lease under a State Government Expressions of Interest (EOI) process. GIB believes it is very well placed to take control of this area (Section 19 area in Figure 1) and that the acquisition would be transformative for the Company providing enormous synergies with GIB's surrounding Blina Diamond Project, including funding opportunities for combined development.

The State government has not made a decision as yet and has not committed to a fixed timeline for this EOI process, however, the Company estimates the process will be resolved in the first half of 2019. Full details of this process and further information on the former Ellendale mining lease area can be found in the GIB ASX Releasedated 4 September 20184.

Page 4 of 7

ASX RELEASE

4.0Alternative Funding Potential: Highland Plains Option

On 15 March 2019, GIB announced that the Option to sell 100% if the Company's wholly owned Highland Plains Phosphate Project was renewed for a further Option Period of three months as per the terms of the original deal (GIB ASX Releasedated 19 November 2018).

The Further Option Period fee payment of $100,000 (plus GST) was received by GIB, which was on top of the original Option Fee Payment of $100,000 (plus GST) paid to GIB in November 2018. The holder of the Option is Canadian company ILS Resources Inc ('ILS') formerly P2O5 Resources Inc.

The Option expires at midnight on 14 June 2019 and to be valid, must be exercised on or prior to that date. To exercise the Option, ILS shall pay to GIB A$2,500,000 plus GST in cash as well as other previously reported benefits.

Although GIB does not wish to wait until June to fund the Blina Project, the exercise of this option would deliver the Blina Project funding required. The exercise of the option is at the discretion of ILS.

5.0Partial Funding via R&D

The discovery and use of ground-breaking new GPR technology utilised by GIB to target high grade alluvial diamond trap sites, has enabled the Company to be awarded Federal government Research and Development refunds. These equate to 42 cents refunded for every eligible dollar spent on the Blina Project.

For the tax year ending June 2018, this refund totaled $182,039 in cash. GIB will be applying for further R&D refunds for the 2018-19 tax year and in future years as applicable. The income generated from this scheme will assist considerably with our project costs.

6.0Summary and Lookahead

Despite a challenging market for diamond stocks, GIB is working on a number of enquiries and expressions of interest regarding the potential financing of the Blina Diamond Project. These leads are being followed up and the Company remains focused on securing this financing as soon as possible to deliver bulk sampling and trial mining at Blina this year.

GIB Executive Chairman Jim Richards commented: "The core focus of Gibb River Diamonds is to initiate bulk sampling and trial mining operations at the Blina Diamond Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. With permitting to mine now fully secured, this next exciting phase of operations is now scheduled to commence as soon as funding is in place."

Jim Richards

Executive Chairman

Enquiries To: Mr Jim Richards +61 8 9422 9555

Page 5 of 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

POZ Minerals Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 02:01:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POZ MINERALS LTD
10:02pPOZ MINERALS : Operations Update - April 2019
PU
03/14POZ MINERALS : Phosphate Option Extended for $100,000
PU
03/01POZ MINERALS : Change in substantial holding from MVT
PU
02/22GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Revealed Quarterly And Trial Mining Updates
AQ
02/19POZ MINERALS : Additional Information on Presentation
PU
02/19POZ MINERALS : Investor Presentation RIU-Hong Kong-PDAC
PU
2018POZ MINERALS : Gibb River diamond project given green light
AQ
2018POZ MINERALS : Gibb River to Move Forward on Blina Diamond Project
AQ
2018POZ MINERALS : Company Name Change to Gibb River Diamonds Limited
PU
2018POZ MINERALS : Sale of Musgrave Project, WA
PU
More news
Chart POZ MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
POZ Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
James McArthur Richards Executive Chairman
Grant Jonathan Mooney Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Mark James Thompson Non-Executive Director
Michael Denny Senior Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POZ MINERALS LTD25.00%0
YARA INTERNATIONAL5.79%11 161
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%9 927
UPL26.46%7 060
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%6 655
OCI NV38.57%5 792
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About