Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  POZ Minerals Ltd    POZ   AU000000POZ9

POZ MINERALS LTD

(POZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

POZ Minerals : Phosphate Option Extended for $100,000

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 09:29pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

15 December 2018

ASX Code: GIB

Highland Plains Phosphate Project, NT.

Renewal of Option for $100,000

________________________________________________________________________

1.0

Renewal of Option for $100,000

Gibb River Diamonds Limited ('GIB' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Option to sell 100% if its wholly owned Highland Plains Phosphate Project has been renewed for a further Option Period of three months as per the terms of the original deal (GIB ASX Release dated 19 November 2018).

The Further Option Period fee payment of $100,000 (plus GST) has recently been received by GIB. This is on top of the original Option Fee Payment of $100,000 (plus GST) which was paid to GIB in November 2018.

The holder of the Option is Canadian company ILS Resources Inc ('ILS') formerly P2O5 Resources Inc.

2.0

Exercise of Option

The Option expires at midnight on 14 June 2019 and to be valid, must be exercised on or prior to that date. To exercise the Option, ILS shall

  • i. Pay to GIB $2,500,000 plus GST in cash.

  • ii. Grant to GIB a 1.5% Free Alongside (FAS) Royalty on gross revenue on all minerals shipped from the Highland Plains project via an Australian port.

  • iii. GIB will be issued 10% of the shares in ILS. The ILS Shares shall be a free carried 10% interest in the Shares of ILS at all times from allocation until ILS is publicly listed and completes an IPO. Top up shares will be issued if required to maintain the GIB 10% holding in ILS until IPO.

Upon Exercising the Option, ILS will acquire 100% of the Highland Plains Phosphate Deposit and the associated Mineral Title (EL25068) will be transferred to ILS.

3.0

Summary

Through the renewal of this Option deal, Gibb River Diamonds retains excellent exposure to any ongoing development of the Highland Plains phosphate project whilst also maintaining our focus on the core Blina Diamond Project. Should the Highland Plains project option be exercised, the $2.5 million exercise fee would also be a significant contribution to the Company.

Gibb River Diamonds Limited

1/16 Ord Street

T +61 8 9422 9555

E info@gibbriverdiamonds.com

ABN 51 129 158 550

West Perth WA 6005

W www.gibbriverdiamonds.com

ASX RELEASE

Jim Richards Executive ChairmanEnquiries To: Mr Jim Richards +61 8 9422 9555

The information in this report that relates to previously reported exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr. Jim Richards who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Richards is a Director of Gibb River Diamonds Limited.

Mr. Richards has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012

Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr.

Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

POZ Minerals Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 01:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POZ MINERALS LTD
09:29pPOZ MINERALS : Phosphate Option Extended for $100,000
PU
03/01POZ MINERALS : Change in substantial holding from MVT
PU
02/22GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Revealed Quarterly And Trial Mining Updates
AQ
02/19POZ MINERALS : Additional Information on Presentation
PU
02/19POZ MINERALS : Investor Presentation RIU-Hong Kong-PDAC
PU
2018POZ MINERALS : Gibb River diamond project given green light
AQ
2018POZ MINERALS : Gibb River to Move Forward on Blina Diamond Project
AQ
2018POZ MINERALS : Company Name Change to Gibb River Diamonds Limited
PU
2018POZ MINERALS : Sale of Musgrave Project, WA
PU
2018POZ MINERALS : Highland Plains Phosphate - Option Deal
PU
More news
Chart POZ MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
POZ Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
James McArthur Richards Executive Chairman
Grant Jonathan Mooney Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Mark James Thompson Non-Executive Director
Michael Denny Senior Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POZ MINERALS LTD25.00%0
YARA INTERNATIONAL6.66%11 351
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%10 517
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%6 850
UPL20.17%6 664
OCI NV31.11%5 549
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.