Pozavarovalnica Sava dd : Announcement of change entered in register of companies

04/07/2019
Pursuant to the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange d.d., Ljubljana, and the Market in Financial Instruments Act, Sava Re d.d., Dunajska 56, Ljubljana, hereby announces the following:
On 4 July 2019, Sava Re d.d. was served, from its notary, a decision of the Ljubljana District Court on the entry of the Company's supervisory board members into the register of companies, decision no. Srg 2019/24704 dated 2 July 2019.
In accordance with the decision, the former employee representatives on the supervisory board, Mateja Živec and Andrej Gorazd Kunstek, were re-entered into the register of companies for a further term of office on 12 June 2019.
