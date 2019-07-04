Log in
POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA DD

(POSR)
Pozavarovalnica Sava dd : Announcement of change entered in register of companies

07/04/2019 | 07:18am EDT

04/07/2019

Pursuant to the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange d.d., Ljubljana, and the Market in Financial Instruments Act, Sava Re d.d., Dunajska 56, Ljubljana, hereby announces the following:

On 4 July 2019, Sava Re d.d. was served, from its notary, a decision of the Ljubljana District Court on the entry of the Company's supervisory board members into the register of companies, decision no. Srg 2019/24704 dated 2 July 2019.

In accordance with the decision, the former employee representatives on the supervisory board, Mateja Živec and Andrej Gorazd Kunstek, were re-entered into the register of companies for a further term of office on 12 June 2019.

Disclaimer

Pozavarovalnica Sava dd published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 11:17:03 UTC
