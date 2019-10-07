Log in
Pozavarovalnica Sava dd : Sava Re d.d. considers options for issuing subordinated bonds

0
10/07/2019 | 03:47am EDT

07/10/2019

Pursuant to the rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange and applicable legislation, Sava Re d.d. announces that it is considering options for issuing subordinated bonds to optimise the capital structure of the Sava Insurance Group.

The Company will decide on whether to move forward with the bond issue after examining all market conditions.

This information does not constitute a public offer of bonds within the meaning of the Market in Financial Instruments Act nor does it place any obligation on the Company to proceed with the bond issue.

The presentation of Sava Insurance Group is attached.

The information will be made public on the website of Sava Re d.d. https://www.sava-re.si/en/ from 7 October 2019 and will remain available there for at least five years.

Disclaimer

Pozavarovalnica Sava dd published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 07:46:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 263 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,32  €
Last Close Price 17,00  €
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Jazbec Chairman-Management Board
Mateja Lovin Heric Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matjaz Strazisar Director-Information Technology
Martin Albrecht Senior Manager-Research & Development
Andrej Gorazd Kunstek Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA DD284
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG23.75%36 874
SWISS RE13.18%30 863
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG30.67%20 395
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD19.26%10 841
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.45.24%8 543
