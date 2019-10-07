Pozavarovalnica Sava dd : Sava Re d.d. considers options for issuing subordinated bonds

07/10/2019

Pursuant to the rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange and applicable legislation, Sava Re d.d. announces that it is considering options for issuing subordinated bonds to optimise the capital structure of the Sava Insurance Group.

The Company will decide on whether to move forward with the bond issue after examining all market conditions.

This information does not constitute a public offer of bonds within the meaning of the Market in Financial Instruments Act nor does it place any obligation on the Company to proceed with the bond issue.

The presentation of Sava Insurance Group is attached.

