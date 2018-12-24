Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  LJUBLJANA STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Pozavarovalnica Sava dd    POSR   SI0021110513

POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA DD (POSR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- EUR   --.--%
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pozavarovalnica Sava dd : Sava Re signed contract to acquire 77 % share in Infond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 01:10pm CET

Pursuant to the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, d.d., Ljubljana and the Market in Financial Instruments Act, Sava Re, d.d., Dunajska 56, Ljubljana hereby announces the following:

On Monday, 24 December 2018, Nova KBM, d.d., as the seller, and Sava Re, d.d., as the purchaser, signed the Share Purchase Agreement for the sale and purchase of two business shares in KBM Infond, družba za upravljanje, d.o.o., jointly representing 77% of registered share capital of the company.

Completion of the transaction is condition with satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including inter alia the approval of the relevant regulatory bodies.

Disclaimer

Pozavarovalnica Sava dd published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 12:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA DD
01:10pPOZAVAROVALNICA SAVA DD : Sava Re signed contract to acquire 77 % share in Infon..
PU
12/21POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA DD : Sava Re net profit to grow by over 10% and revenue by ..
PU
12/03POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA DD : A.M. Best upgrades credit ratings of Save Re, d.d. to ..
PU
11/21SAVA RE GROUP : 39.2% growth in net profit and 8.1% growth in revenue
PU
08/31SAVA RE GROUP : Premiums up 3.7% and net profit of EUR 14.2 million
PU
07/31POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA DD : Standard & Poor's Upgrades Sava Re's Rating to “..
PU
07/03POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA DD : Estimate of loss after hail in south-eastern Slovenia
PU
06/18POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA DD : Sava Re Group Solvency and financial condition report ..
PU
06/06POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA DD : Announcement of Change Entered in Register of Companie..
PU
05/24POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA DD : Sava Re Group premiums up 4.4% and pre-tax profit of E..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 533 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,37%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 257 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,9 €
Spread / Average Target 47%
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Jazbec Chairman-Management Board
Mateja Lovin Heric Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matjaz Strazisar Director-Information Technology
Martin Albrecht Senior Manager-Research & Development
Andrej Gorazd Kunstek Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA DD292
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG4.20%32 016
SWISS RE-2.09%30 626
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG11.06%15 970
EVEREST RE GROUP-3.61%8 669
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC-13.01%8 515
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.