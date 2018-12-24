Pozavarovalnica Sava dd : Sava Re signed contract to acquire 77 % share in Infond

Pursuant to the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, d.d., Ljubljana and the Market in Financial Instruments Act, Sava Re, d.d., Dunajska 56, Ljubljana hereby announces the following:

On Monday, 24 December 2018, Nova KBM, d.d., as the seller, and Sava Re, d.d., as the purchaser, signed the Share Purchase Agreement for the sale and purchase of two business shares in KBM Infond, družba za upravljanje, d.o.o., jointly representing 77% of registered share capital of the company.

Completion of the transaction is condition with satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including inter alia the approval of the relevant regulatory bodies.