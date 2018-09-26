Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of PPDAI Group Inc. Investors (PPDF)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of PPDAI Group Inc. (“PPDAI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PPDF)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss,
participate.
The Company conducted its initial public offering of 17 million American
depositary shares in November 2017 at $13 per share.
Shortly after the IPO, however, Chinese regulators banned the issuance
of new online peer-to-peer licenses, citing illegal practices by
companies such as PPDAI. On this news, PPDAI’s share price
fell $2.62 per share, or more than 24%, to close at $8.18 per share
on November 22, 2017, thereby injuring investors.
Then, on December 1, 2017, Chinese regulators issued an order outlining
specific guidelines meant to correct improper practices among online
lenders such as PPDAI. On this news, PPDAI’s share price fell $2.44, or
more than 25%, over several trading days, to close at $7.16 per share on
December 7, 2017, thereby further injuring investors.
If you purchased PPDAI shares, have information or would like to learn
more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by
email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
