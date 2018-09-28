INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against PPDAI Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PPDAI Group Inc. (“PPDAI” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PPDF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. PPDAI administered an IPO in November 2017, issuing 17 million ADSs at $13 per ADS. Shortly after the IPO was completed, Chinese government regulators issued an order banning new peer-to-peer licenses, blaming illegal and/or improper practices by companies such as PPDAI including high interest rates and illegal collections for the decision. Based on this news, the Company’s ADS price fell more than 24% on November 22, 2017.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

