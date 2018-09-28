Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against PPDAI Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/28/2018 | 05:12pm CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PPDAI Group Inc. (“PPDAI” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PPDF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. PPDAI administered an IPO in November 2017, issuing 17 million ADSs at $13 per ADS. Shortly after the IPO was completed, Chinese government regulators issued an order banning new peer-to-peer licenses, blaming illegal and/or improper practices by companies such as PPDAI including high interest rates and illegal collections for the decision. Based on this news, the Company’s ADS price fell more than 24% on November 22, 2017.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 545 M
EBIT 2018 273 M
Net income 2018 268 M
Finance 2018 490 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,87
P/E ratio 2019 6,29
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 1 614 M
Chart PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR
Duration : Period :
PPDAI Group Inc - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,79 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Zhang Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Feng Zhang Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hong Hui Hu President & Director
Leung Ho Tak Chief Financial Officer
Jin Qi Si Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR-7.17%1 614
GRUBHUB INC89.07%12 522
SNAP INC-39.77%11 483
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC115.58%11 062
MOMO INC (ADR)80.64%9 239
SEA LTD (ADR)9.53%4 763
