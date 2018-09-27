Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of PPDAI Group Inc. Investors (PPDF)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
PPDAI Group Inc. (“PPDAI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PPDF)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
The Company conducted its initial public offering of 17 million American
depositary shares in November 2017 at $13 per share.
Shortly after the IPO, however, Chinese regulators banned the issuance
of new online peer-to-peer licenses, citing illegal practices by
companies such as PPDAI. On this news, PPDAI’s share price
fell $2.62 per share, or more than 24%, to close at $8.18 per share
on November 22, 2017, thereby injuring investors.
Then, on December 1, 2017, Chinese regulators issued an order outlining
specific guidelines meant to correct improper practices among online
lenders such as PPDAI. On this news, PPDAI’s share price fell $2.44, or
more than 25%, over several trading days, to close at $7.16 per share on
December 7, 2017, thereby further injuring investors.
If you purchased PPDAI securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G.
Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by
telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
