Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPDAI Group Inc - ADR    PPDF

PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR (PPDF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PPDAI Group Inc. : Announces Change in Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:01am CEST

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PPDAI Group Inc. ("PPDAI," "Paipaidai," or the "Company") (NYSE: PPDF), a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, today announced the resignation of Mr. Zehui Liu from the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective September 21, 2018, due to his own personal reasons. Upon the effectiveness of Mr. Liu's resignation, the Board will consist of eight directors, including two independent directors.

"We would like to thank Zehui for his contribution to PPDAI during his tenure. On behalf of PPDAI, I wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Mr. Jun Zhang, chairman of the Board and co-chief executive officer of the Company.

About PPDAI Group Inc.

PPDAI is a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China with strong brand recognition. Launched in 2007, the Company is the first online consumer finance marketplace in China connecting borrowers and investors. As a pioneer in China's online consumer finance marketplace, the Company benefits from both its early-mover advantages and the invaluable data and experience accumulated throughout multiple complete loan lifecycles. The Company's platform, empowered by its proprietary, cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience, as evidenced by the rapid growth of the Company's user base and loan origination volume. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had over 78 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ppdai.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
PPDAI Group Inc.
Jimmy Tan / Sally Huo
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200 - Ext 8601
E-mail: ir@ppdai.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86 (10) 5730-6202
E-mail: paipaidai@tpg-ir.com 

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.   
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: paipaidai@tpg-ir.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppdai-group-inc-announces-change-in-board-of-directors-300716729.html

SOURCE PPDAI Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR
11:01aPPDAI GROUP INC. : Announces Change in Board of Directors
PR
09/07PPDAI GROUP INC. : Announces Board of Directors and Executive Team Appointments
PR
09/06SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Is Investigating Potential Investor Claims Ag..
BU
08/31PPDAI GROUP INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in September 2018
PR
08/22PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR : PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A to Host Earnings ..
AC
08/22PPDAI GROUP INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
08/13SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Is Investigating Possible Investor Claims Aga..
PR
08/12Beijing struggles to defuse anger over China's P2P lending crisis
RE
08/08ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of PPDAI Group ..
BU
08/06PPDAI GROUP INC. : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday,..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (09/10/2018) 
09/07PPDAI Group names deputy chairman and co-CEO 
09/06FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (09/06/2018) 
09/04FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (09/04/2018) 
08/29FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (08/29/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.