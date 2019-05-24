Log in
PPDAI Group Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in June 2019

SHANGHAI, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPDAI Group Inc. ("PPDAI," "Paipaidai," or the "Company") (NYSE: PPDF), a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 APAC Financial Conference, June 3-4 at JW Marriot Hotel, Hong Kong
  • TH Capital 7th Annual China TechNet + Investment Conference, June 3 at Beijing Kunlun Hotel, Beijing, China
  • HSBC Global Emerging Market Investor Forum, June 10-11 at Lotte New York Palace, New York City

Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring institution.

About PPDAI Group Inc.

PPDAI is a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China with strong brand recognition. Launched in 2007, the Company is the first online consumer finance marketplace in China connecting borrowers and investors. As a pioneer in China's online consumer finance marketplace, the Company benefits from both its early-mover advantages and the invaluable data and experience accumulated throughout multiple complete loan lifecycles. The Company's platform, empowered by its proprietary, cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience, as evidenced by the rapid growth of the Company's user base and loan origination volume. As of March 31, 2019, the Company had over 93.9 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ppdai.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
PPDAI Group Inc.
Jimmy Tan
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200 Ext 8601
E-mail: ir@ppdai.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86 (10) 5730-6200
E-mail: paipaidai@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: paipaidai@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppdai-group-inc-to-participate-in-upcoming-conferences-in-june-2019-300856430.html

SOURCE PPDAI Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
