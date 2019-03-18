Log in
PPDAI Group Inc. : to Present at 2019 Morgan Stanley Ninth Annual Hong Kong Investor Summit

03/18/2019 | 06:01am EDT

SHANGHAI, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPDAI Group Inc. ("PPDAI," "Paipaidai," or the "Company") (NYSE: PPDF), a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, today announced its participation in the Morgan Stanley Ninth Annual Hong Kong Investor Summit on March 25-26, 2019 at the Morgan Stanley Office located in the International Commerce Centre in Hong Kong.

Management will meet with institutional investors throughout the event. For additional information, please contact your Morgan Stanley institutional sales representatives.

About PPDAI Group Inc.

PPDAI is a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China with strong brand recognition. Launched in 2007, the Company is the first online consumer finance marketplace in China connecting borrowers and investors. As a pioneer in China's online consumer finance marketplace, the Company benefits from both its early-mover advantages and the invaluable data and experience accumulated throughout multiple complete loan lifecycles. The Company's platform, empowered by its proprietary, cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience, as evidenced by the rapid growth of the Company's user base and loan origination volume. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had over 88.9 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ppdai.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
PPDAI Group Inc.
Jimmy Tan / Sally Huo
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200- Ext 8601
E-mail: ir@ppdai.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86 (10) 5730-6200
E-mail: paipaidai@tpg-ir.com  

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.  
Alan Wang
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: paipaidai@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppdai-group-inc-to-present-at-2019-morgan-stanley-ninth-annual-hong-kong-investor-summit-300813749.html

SOURCE PPDAI Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
