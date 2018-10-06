Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPDAI Group Inc - ADR    PPDF

PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR (PPDF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PPDAI : Johnson Fistel Announces Investigations of PPDAI Group Inc., Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Eyenovia, Inc. and Dragon Victory International Limited; Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 02:02am CEST

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against:

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) [click here to join this action] 
Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) [click here to join this action] 
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) [click here to join this action] 
Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) [click here to join this action] 

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made by the issuers listed below in connection with their respective initial public offerings of stock contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading.

 Company 

IPO Date

IPO Price

 Closing Price
October 4, 2018 

 PPDAI Group Inc.  

11/10/2018

$13.00

$5.75

 Menlo Therapeutics Inc.  

1/25/2018

$17.00

$10.07

 Eyenovia, Inc.   

1/25/2018

$10.00

$3.90

 Dragon Victory International Limited  

10/20/2017

$6.00

$2.09

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-fistel-announces-investigations-of-ppdai-group-inc-menlo-therapeutics-inc-eyenovia-inc-and-dragon-victory-international-limited-investors-with-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300725325.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR
02:02aPPDAI : Johnson Fistel Announces Investigations of PPDAI Group Inc., Menlo Thera..
PR
10/05PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR : SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Ann..
AC
10/04Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against PPDAI Group..
BU
10/04PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inve..
AC
10/02PPDAI Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding..
BU
09/28INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating..
BU
09/28Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of PPDAI Gro..
BU
09/27GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of PPDAI Group I..
BU
09/27Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of PPDAI Gro..
BU
09/26INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 07 pm (09/26/2018) 
09/24FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 05 pm (09/24/2018) 
09/21FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 07 pm (09/21/2018) 
09/10FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (09/10/2018) 
09/07PPDAI Group names deputy chairman and co-CEO 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.