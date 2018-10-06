PPDAI : Johnson Fistel Announces Investigations of PPDAI Group Inc., Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Eyenovia, Inc. and Dragon Victory International Limited; Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against:



PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN)

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL)

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made by the issuers listed below in connection with their respective initial public offerings of stock contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading.

Company IPO Date IPO Price Closing Price

October 4, 2018 PPDAI Group Inc. 11/10/2018 $13.00 $5.75 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 1/25/2018 $17.00 $10.07 Eyenovia, Inc. 1/25/2018 $10.00 $3.90 Dragon Victory International Limited 10/20/2017 $6.00 $2.09

