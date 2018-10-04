Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against PPDAI Group Inc. – PPDF

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is continuing to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) resulting from allegations that PPDAI may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

PPDAI conducted an initial public offering (“IPO”) in November 2017, issuing approximately 17 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to the investing public at $13 per ADS. Shortly after the IPO, on November 21, 2017, Chinese regulators issued an administrative order banning the issuance of new online peer-to-peer licenses, citing improper and illegal practices by companies such as PPDAI, including extremely high interest rates, illegal collections, and lack of risk management. On this news, PPDAI’s ADS price fell $2.62 per share, or approximately 24.3%, to close at $8.18 per ADS on November 22, 2017.

Further, on December 1, 2017, Chinese regulators issued another order, outlining specific guidelines meant to correct improper practices among online lenders such as PPDAI, including, among other things, a 36% cap on annualized interest or fees charged on lending products, enhanced risk management requirements, and stricter restrictions on aggressive collection practices. On this news, PPDAI’s ADS price fell $2.44, or over 25%, over the next few trading days to close at $7.16 per ADS on December 7, 2017. Currently, PPDAI’s ADSs are trading at approximately 58% below the IPO price.

