Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Is Investigating Potential Investor Claims Against PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF)

09/06/2018 | 03:36pm CEST

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether PPDAI Group Inc. (“PPDAI” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PPDF) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased PPDAI stock in or after the Company’s November 2017 initial public offering (“IPO”), you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for more information.

PPDAI is an online consumer finance market based in China that connects borrowers and investors. PPDAI’s business is a form of peer-to-peer lending in which borrowers and lenders bypass traditional financial intermediaries. PPDAI generates revenue by charging borrowers and lenders fees for loan facilitation and other services.

This investigation concerns whether PPDAI’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the IPO contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information regarding PPDAI’s business practices, the interest rates on loans made through PPDAI’s platform, or the quality of loans made through PPDAI’s platform.

In late November 2017, shares of PPDAI stock dropped significantly on concerns that the Chinese government was considering increased regulation of the peer-to-peer loan industry in order to curb usurious interest rates and other abuses.

What You Can Do

If you purchased PPDAI common stock and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com, or visit the PPDAI investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/ppdai-group-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 545 M
EBIT 2018 273 M
Net income 2018 268 M
Finance 2018 490 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,64
P/E ratio 2019 7,91
EV / Sales 2018 2,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Capitalization 2 034 M
Chart PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR
Duration : Period :
PPDAI Group Inc - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,79 $
Spread / Average Target 0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Hui Hu President & Director
Feng Zhang Chief Operating Officer
Leung Ho Tak Chief Financial Officer
Jin Qi Si Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR-5.06%1 957
SNAP INC-30.80%13 923
GRUBHUB INC91.67%13 027
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC99.14%10 258
MOMO INC (ADR)84.76%9 498
SEA LTD (ADR)1.20%4 773
