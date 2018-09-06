Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Is Investigating Potential Investor Claims Against PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF)

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national shareholder and
consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether PPDAI Group
Inc. (“PPDAI” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PPDF) or certain of its officers
and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased PPDAI
stock in or after the Company’s November 2017 initial public offering
stock in or after the Company's November 2017 initial public offering
("IPO"),
PPDAI is an online consumer finance market based in China that connects
borrowers and investors. PPDAI’s business is a form of peer-to-peer
lending in which borrowers and lenders bypass traditional financial
intermediaries. PPDAI generates revenue by charging borrowers and
lenders fees for loan facilitation and other services.
This investigation concerns whether PPDAI’s filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the IPO contained
untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information
regarding PPDAI’s business practices, the interest rates on loans made
through PPDAI’s platform, or the quality of loans made through PPDAI’s
platform.
In late November 2017, shares of PPDAI stock dropped significantly on
concerns that the Chinese government was considering increased
regulation of the peer-to-peer loan industry in order to curb usurious
interest rates and other abuses.
What You Can Do
If you purchased PPDAI common stock and you wish to discuss this
investigation, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982,
or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com,
or visit the PPDAI investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/ppdai-group-inc/.
