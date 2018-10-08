PPG : Announces Global Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced a global price increase at an average of
10 percent depending on product line and region for all automotive
original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, including coatings,
adhesives and sealants. The changes will take effect November 1, 2018,
or as permissible by contract.
“While PPG remains aggressive in its efforts to control expenses, we
have experienced continued and unprecedented cost pressures in raw
materials, freight, distribution and labor, across every region,” said
Rebecca Liebert, PPG senior vice president, automotive coatings. “In
addition, as we collaborate with our automotive manufacturers to prepare
for new autonomous driving and vehicle electrification technologies, our
customers demand additional functionality from our coatings products.
This price increase is vital to sustaining our history of innovating
these next-generation solutions and enhancing our ability to continue to
meet demand.”
PPG sales representatives will contact customers with pricing details.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints,
coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years.
Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest
challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With
headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70
countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve
customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and
transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.
We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG
Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005396/en/