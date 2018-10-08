Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES (PPG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PPG : Announces Global Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 02:09pm CEST

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced a global price increase at an average of 10 percent depending on product line and region for all automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, including coatings, adhesives and sealants. The changes will take effect November 1, 2018, or as permissible by contract.

“While PPG remains aggressive in its efforts to control expenses, we have experienced continued and unprecedented cost pressures in raw materials, freight, distribution and labor, across every region,” said Rebecca Liebert, PPG senior vice president, automotive coatings. “In addition, as we collaborate with our automotive manufacturers to prepare for new autonomous driving and vehicle electrification technologies, our customers demand additional functionality from our coatings products. This price increase is vital to sustaining our history of innovating these next-generation solutions and enhancing our ability to continue to meet demand.”

PPG sales representatives will contact customers with pricing details.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPG INDUSTRIES
02:09pPPG : Announces Global Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings
BU
01:35pPPG INDUSTRIES : publishes DURACOLOR machine-applied coatings brochure
AQ
11:13aPPG : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pšeník Kindergarten in Br..
BU
10/05PPG : ’s Greensboro, North Carolina, Coatings Plant to Host Students on Na..
BU
10/05PPG : ’s Delaware, Ohio, Plant to Host Students on National Manufacturing ..
BU
10/05PPG : ’s Oakwood, Georgia, Plant to Host Students to Mark National Manufac..
BU
10/05PPG : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Flint Development Center in Mich..
BU
10/05PPG : ’s Huntsville, Alabama, Plant Announces $5,000 Grant, Hosts Students..
BU
10/05PPG : ’s Barberton, Ohio, Plant to Host Students on National Manufacturing..
BU
10/05PPG : ’s Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Plant Announces $5,000 Grant, Hosts Student..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/05IEA : Plastic use driving oil demand to 2050 
09/30DIVIDEND CHAMPION SPOTLIGHT : PPG Industries, Inc. 
09/12Top Dividend Growth Stocks By Sector 
08/30Out With Sherwin-Williams, In With PPG Industries 
08/25PPG INDUSTRIES : Ready To Run Now That Accounting Concerns Are In The Past 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 581 M
EBIT 2018 2 080 M
Net income 2018 1 479 M
Debt 2018 3 859 M
Yield 2018 1,71%
P/E ratio 2018 17,78
P/E ratio 2019 15,40
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 26 143 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES-7.53%26 143
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS7.78%41 270
AKZONOBEL9.53%23 282
ASIAN PAINTS3.23%15 653
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD13.29%11 834
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.14.71%7 980
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.