PPG : Appoints Devashish Saxena as Vice President and Chief Digital Officer

04/08/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Devashish Saxena as vice president and chief digital officer, effective April 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005604/en/

PPG announced the appointment of Devashish Saxena as vice president and chief digital officer, effective April 1. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this new role, Saxena will lead the company’s digital transformation, creating a sustainable digital organization to unlock customer value through enhancement, connectivity, automation, insights and innovation.

“Devashish has a proven record in building global digital organizations and strategy, holding executive leadership roles across numerous multi-channel and Fortune 500 companies throughout his 25-year career,” said Tim Knavish, PPG senior vice president, architectural coatings and president, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Most recently, Saxena led digital strategy as vice president, global digital business and e-commerce at Rexel, a France-based multi-channel distributor of electrical supplies. Prior to his time at Rexel, Saxena served as senior vice president, global e-commerce strategy, at U.K.-based Premier Farnell, a multi-channel distribution group. His background also includes senior internet marketing roles at both Texas Instruments, Inc. and A.T. Kearney. Saxena began his career as an e-business strategy architect at Nortel Networks.

Saxena earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA), in addition to both a master’s and a bachelor’s degree in computer science, from the University of Texas.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
