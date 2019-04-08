PPG : Appoints Devashish Saxena as Vice President and Chief Digital Officer

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Devashish Saxena as
vice president and chief digital officer, effective April 1.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005604/en/
PPG announced the appointment of Devashish Saxena as vice president and chief digital officer, effective April 1. (Photo: Business Wire)
In this new role, Saxena will lead the company’s digital transformation,
creating a sustainable digital organization to unlock customer value
through enhancement, connectivity, automation, insights and innovation.
“Devashish has a proven record in building global digital organizations
and strategy, holding executive leadership roles across numerous
multi-channel and Fortune 500 companies throughout his 25-year career,”
said Tim Knavish, PPG senior vice president, architectural coatings and
president, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Most recently, Saxena led digital strategy as vice president, global
digital business and e-commerce at Rexel, a France-based multi-channel
distributor of electrical supplies. Prior to his time at Rexel, Saxena
served as senior vice president, global e-commerce strategy, at
U.K.-based Premier Farnell, a multi-channel distribution group. His
background also includes senior internet marketing roles at both Texas
Instruments, Inc. and A.T. Kearney. Saxena began his career as an
e-business strategy architect at Nortel Networks.
Saxena earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA), in addition to
both a master’s and a bachelor’s degree in computer science, from the
University of Texas.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints,
coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135
years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’
biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path
forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in
more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018.
We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and
transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.
We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG
Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005604/en/