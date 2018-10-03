PPG : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Paul Jungnickel Home in Pretoria, South Africa

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™
project in Pretoria East, South Africa, that helped revitalize the Paul
Jungnickel Home for adults with disabilities, part of the Kungwini
Welfare Organisation. The Colorful Communities program provides
PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring
color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the
world, such as in Pretoria East, where a PROMINENT PAINTS® Paint Centre
is located.
The project brought together more than 40 PPG volunteers, who spent four
days revitalizing the home. PPG provided more than $20,000 (297,000 ZAR)
and 1,000 liters (264 gallons) of Prominent Paints products to
assist with the project. The company also donated new bed linens and
curtains for 86 bedrooms and outdoor furniture.
The Paul Jungnickel Home cares for 160 disabled residents as part of the
Kungwini Welfare Organisation, which also manages the Kungwini
Children's Home, the Kungwini Early Learning Centres community
development projects and social work services. PPG volunteers previously
revitalized the Kungwini Children's Home through a Colorful
Communities project in 2017.
During the event at the Paul Jungnickel Home, volunteers painted
hallways, television rooms, dining rooms and common areas with
Stonington, a warm, soft brown color. They also painted a colorful
accent wall in each common room in blues and a rich pink. The outdoor
furniture was painted in the colors of the Colorful Communities
logo – blue, green, orange, yellow and pink.
Another significant part of the revitalization project was the creation
of a Tree of Remembrance to visually honour and remember those residents
who passed away during the last two years. The volunteers painted the
colourful mural in a high-traffic area in the home, with each resident’s
name added as a leaf on the tree.
“We are living in a time where making a real difference includes
volunteering time and resources, with companies having more to give than
just their products,” said Nico Bonthuyzen, PPG finance director, South
Africa. “Through the Colorful Communities project, we are
delighted to not only help transform the environment at this special
needs home but also the lives of those who live there.”
The Colorful Communities program, PPG’s signature initiative for
supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods
where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program,
PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products
to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms, to
bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since
2015, PPG has completed more than 170 Colorful Communities
projects, impacting nearly 5 million people in 25 countries.
PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG
communities around the world. We invested more than $10.5 million in
2017, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 29
countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow
today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields
related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to
multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by
supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.
