PPG : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Paul Jungnickel Home in Pretoria, South Africa

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Pretoria East, South Africa, that helped revitalize the Paul Jungnickel Home for adults with disabilities, part of the Kungwini Welfare Organisation. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Pretoria East, where a PROMINENT PAINTS® Paint Centre is located.

The project brought together more than 40 PPG volunteers, who spent four days revitalizing the home. PPG provided more than $20,000 (297,000 ZAR) and 1,000 liters (264 gallons) of Prominent Paints products to assist with the project. The company also donated new bed linens and curtains for 86 bedrooms and outdoor furniture.

The Paul Jungnickel Home cares for 160 disabled residents as part of the Kungwini Welfare Organisation, which also manages the Kungwini Children's Home, the Kungwini Early Learning Centres community development projects and social work services. PPG volunteers previously revitalized the Kungwini Children's Home through a Colorful Communities project in 2017.

During the event at the Paul Jungnickel Home, volunteers painted hallways, television rooms, dining rooms and common areas with Stonington, a warm, soft brown color. They also painted a colorful accent wall in each common room in blues and a rich pink. The outdoor furniture was painted in the colors of the Colorful Communities logo – blue, green, orange, yellow and pink.

Another significant part of the revitalization project was the creation of a Tree of Remembrance to visually honour and remember those residents who passed away during the last two years. The volunteers painted the colourful mural in a high-traffic area in the home, with each resident’s name added as a leaf on the tree.

“We are living in a time where making a real difference includes volunteering time and resources, with companies having more to give than just their products,” said Nico Bonthuyzen, PPG finance director, South Africa. “Through the Colorful Communities project, we are delighted to not only help transform the environment at this special needs home but also the lives of those who live there.”

The Colorful Communities program, PPG’s signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 170 Colorful Communities projects, impacting nearly 5 million people in 25 countries.

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 170 Colorful Communities projects, impacting nearly 5 million people in 25 countries.



At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017.





