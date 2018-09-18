PPG : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Wadih Jorge Maluf School in Sumaré, Brazil

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Sumaré, São Paulo, Brazil, that helped revitalize the Wadih Jorge Maluf School in the Matão district. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Sumaré, where PPG has a manufacturing facility, an administrative office and a customer application center.

The project brought together approximately 250 PPG and community volunteers who spent a day revitalizing various spaces throughout the public school. PPG provided nearly 550 liters (145 gallons) of RENNER® paint and all painting materials.

Volunteers painted the school’s sports court, internal and external walls and student entrance courtyard. The color palette included a variety of colorful and bright colors to create warm and cheerful spaces for the school’s 1,200 students from elementary to high school.

“PPG is committed to giving back to the communities where we operate, and I believe that having our employees involved in this mission makes it even more meaningful and valuable,” said Márcio Grossmann, PPG general manager, Latin America South, and project volunteer.

This is the sixth Colorful Communities project in Brazil since the program’s launch in 2015 and the second project in 2018. In Sumaré, Colorful Communities projects have helped revitalize the Municipal Early Child Education School Alfredo Castro Donaire and the Volcano Project. The Centro de Integração da Criança Especial (Center for the Integration of the Special Children), Instituto do Câncer Infantil (Child Cancer Institute) and the Public School José Maurício in Porto Alegre also were recipients of Colorful Communities projects.

The Colorful Communities program, PPG’s signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 170 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 5 million people in 25 countries.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $10.5 million in 2017, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 29 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

