PPG : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Wadih Jorge Maluf School in Sumaré, Brazil

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL
COMMUNITIES™ project in Sumaré, São Paulo, Brazil, that helped
revitalize the Wadih Jorge Maluf School in the Matão district. The Colorful
Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with
financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where
the company operates around the world, such as in Sumaré, where PPG has
a manufacturing facility, an administrative office and a customer
application center.
The project brought together approximately 250 PPG and community
volunteers who spent a day revitalizing various spaces throughout the
public school. PPG provided nearly 550 liters (145 gallons) of RENNER®
paint and all painting materials.
Volunteers painted the school’s sports court, internal and external
walls and student entrance courtyard. The color palette included a
variety of colorful and bright colors to create warm and cheerful spaces
for the school’s 1,200 students from elementary to high school.
“PPG is committed to giving back to the communities where we operate,
and I believe that having our employees involved in this mission makes
it even more meaningful and valuable,” said Márcio Grossmann, PPG
general manager, Latin America South, and project volunteer.
This is the sixth Colorful Communities project in Brazil since
the program’s launch in 2015 and the second project in 2018. In Sumaré, Colorful
Communities projects have helped revitalize the Municipal Early
Child Education School Alfredo Castro Donaire and the Volcano Project.
The Centro de Integração da Criança Especial (Center for the Integration
of the Special Children), Instituto do Câncer Infantil (Child Cancer
Institute) and the Public School José Maurício in Porto Alegre also were
recipients of Colorful Communities projects.
The Colorful Communities program, PPG’s signature initiative for
supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods
where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program,
PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products
to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms, to
bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since
2015, PPG has completed more than 170 Colorful Communities
projects, impacting more than 5 million people in 25 countries.
PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG
communities around the world. We invested more than $10.5 million in
2017, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 29
countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow
today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields
related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to
multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by
supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.
