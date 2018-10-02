Log in
News Summary

PPG : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at the Association of Friends for Asylum in Weingarten, Germany

10/02/2018 | 10:15am CEST

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Weingarten, Baden, Germany, that helped revitalize the Association of Friends for Asylum facility. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Weingarten, where PPG has an automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings plant.

The project brought together more than 45 PPG volunteers, who spent three days revitalizing a training room, common area, stairway and exterior courtyard. PPG provided more than $46,000 (39,000 EUR) and 250 liters (66 gallons) of SIGMA COATINGS™ paint products to assist with the project.

The Association of Friends for Asylum promotes the integration of refugees into the local community. It provides courses on German, mathematics, computers, sewing and cooking to foster contact between the refugees while also preparing them for the demands of school and vocational training. A job exchange also helps refugees find suitable jobs or internships at local companies.

After contractors reconstructed the walls, restored the flooring and did a thorough cleaning of the courtyard, PPG volunteers painted the facility’s walls and furniture in a color palette of yellow, creamy white and blue. These colors were chosen to create a welcoming, open, bright and stimulating space.

“We are very pleased to help the Association of Friends for Asylum meet the educational, occupational and social needs of refugees in our area,” said Claus Biesen, PPG plant manager, Weingarten. “The engagement of our employees and their enthusiasm in using their skills to help improve the quality of life for our area’s newest residents made me very proud.”

The Colorful Communities program, PPG’s signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 170 Colorful Communities projects, impacting nearly 5 million people in 25 countries.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $10.5 million in 2017, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 29 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Colorful Communities are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Sigma Coatings is a trademark of PPG Coatings Nederland B.V.


© Business Wire 2018
