PPG INDUSTRIES (PPG)
PPG : Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 48 Cents Per Share

10/18/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

The board of directors of PPG (NYSE:PPG) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, payable December 12 to shareholders of record November 12.

This marks the company’s 481st consecutive dividend payment. The company has raised its annual dividend payout for 47 consecutive years and paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 412 M
EBIT 2018 1 982 M
Net income 2018 1 421 M
Debt 2018 3 994 M
Yield 2018 1,88%
P/E ratio 2018 17,09
P/E ratio 2019 14,70
EV / Sales 2018 1,80x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 23 747 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES-17.69%23 747
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS-0.75%38 349
AKZONOBEL0.19%22 072
ASIAN PAINTS7.76%16 274
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD5.21%10 562
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.11.67%7 902
