PPG : Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 48 Cents Per Share

The board of directors of PPG (NYSE:PPG) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, payable March 12 to shareholders of record February 22.

This marks the company’s 482nd consecutive dividend payment. The company has raised its annual dividend payout for 47 consecutive years and paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

