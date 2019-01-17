Log in
PPG INDUSTRIES (PPG)
01/17 10:40:16 am
106.435 USD   +3.80%
01/14PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. : annual earnings release
2018Economics Lesson in a Can of Paint -- WSJ
DJ
2018ON BUSINESS : Are Companies' Price Increases Painting Them Into a Corner?
DJ
PPG : Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 48 Cents Per Share

01/17/2019 | 10:11am EST

The board of directors of PPG (NYSE:PPG) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, payable March 12 to shareholders of record February 22.

This marks the company’s 482nd consecutive dividend payment. The company has raised its annual dividend payout for 47 consecutive years and paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on PPG INDUSTRIES
10:11aPPG : Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 48 Cents Per Share
BU
09:57aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Under Pressure After Weak Bank Earnings, Huawei Probe
DJ
08:09aPPG INDUSTRIES : to Review Portfolio, Consider Splitting Company
DJ
06:52aPPG INDUSTRIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:51aPPG : Announces Full-Year 2019 Financial Guidance
BU
06:32aPPG : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
01/16PPG INDUSTRIES : Named to Forbes' 2019 'Best Employers for Diversity' List
AQ
01/15PPG : Named to Forbes' 2019 "Best Employers for Diversity" List
BU
01/14PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. : annual earnings release
01/14PPG INDUSTRIES : to Highlight Coatings Developments for Autonomous, Connected, E..
AQ
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 400 M
EBIT 2018 1 955 M
Net income 2018 1 400 M
Debt 2018 4 129 M
Yield 2018 1,81%
P/E ratio 2018 18,12
P/E ratio 2019 15,77
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 24 598 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 113 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES0.30%24 598
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS-1.66%36 228
AKZONOBEL0.20%20 293
ASIAN PAINTS1.22%18 685
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD-3.15%10 562
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.78%7 059