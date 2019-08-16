Log in
PPG : Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Grants to Support Educational, Community Sustainability Programs 

08/16/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

Grants made to U.S. organizations in first half of 2019

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that the PPG Foundation invested more than $1.5 million in 48 organizations to support educational and community sustainability programs throughout the U.S. The grants were made in the first half of 2019 to organizations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Sylmar, California; Cleveland, Ohio; and other cities where PPG has a local presence.

“From hands-on, educational workshops in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), to programs that foster workforce development, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills, PPG partners with organizations that provide a sustainable path forward for young people in our local communities,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility.

In the first half of 2019, the foundation awarded grants to organizations that specialize in advancing STEM education and work readiness programs, as well as those that meet critical needs, foster economic development and support disaster relief efforts within local communities.

To support the growing need for youth development in western Pennsylvania, the PPG Foundation provided a grant to Junior Achievement (JA) of Western Pennsylvania. Based near PPG’s headquarters city of Pittsburgh, JA of Western Pennsylvania's kindergarten through 12th grade programs foster workforce development, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills, while using experiential learning to inspire students in the local community to dream big and reach their potential.

The unique collaboration between the X-Bots Robotics program and the Los Angeles chapter of GoBabyGo! shares the gift of mobility with children who have developmental disabilities through the modification of battery-powered ride-on vehicles. The joint venture simultaneously provides STEM training to underprivileged children from various participating Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Southern California. The PPG Foundation provided a grant on behalf PPG’s aerospace business to support this life-changing initiative for young children and their families.

The mission of Great Lakes Science Center (GLSC) in Cleveland is to make STEM come alive for its more than 300,000 visitors each year. To support this undertaking, the PPG Foundation provided a grant on behalf of PPG’s Cleveland automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings facility. The GLSC serves as an entryway for children to engage with science, become familiar with STEM career fields and begin to see themselves as future scientists and explorers. In 2018, GLSC hosted more than 32,000 students on school field trips. More than 18,000 students from Title I-eligible schools visited the center for free, a 10% annual increase.

“By supporting these types of initiatives, we can begin to open doors, break down barriers and create endless possibilities for the next generation of scientists, chemists and manufacturers throughout the U.S.,” Dunn added.

A full list of the PPG Foundation grant recipients throughout the first half of 2019 can be found here.

PPG’s global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $9 million in 2018, supporting hundreds of organizations across 28 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
