PPG Industries : , BIMSMITH offer building information modeling (BIM) innovation to architects

02/04/2019 | 06:19pm EST

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the availability of comprehensive building information modeling (BIM) materials for its architectural and metal coatings through a new partnership with BIMSMITH ®, a leading cloud platform for architects and designers.

The partnership enables designers to use PPG's architectural and metal coatings alongside exterior components in AUTODESK® REVIT®and other leading architectural design applications, adding efficiency and intelligence to a building's design and maintenance.

The new PPG BIM materials include PPG DURANAR® coatings, which are known around the world for exceptional durability and performance. Combining 70 percent PVDF resins with proprietary PPG resin and pigment technologies, PPG Duranar coatings are designed to retain their color and gloss through decades of environmental exposure.

PPG also offers more than 70 architectural coatings from the PPG PAINTS™ brand on the BIMsmith platform, including MANOR HALL® paint, SPEEDHIDE® paint and BREAK-THROUGH!® paint.

'Architects have chosen PPG Duranar coatings and other PPG innovations for their architectural and metal coatings for decades,' said Scott Moffatt, PPG market manager, architectural coil and extrusion coatings. 'With easy access to BIM data, they now can incorporate PPG coatings more efficiently and effectively into the design process.'

'PPG is recognized around the world for its expertise in architectural and metal coatings,' said Benjamin Glunz, chief executive officer, BIMsmith. 'The BIMsmith team is excited to be a part of this significant new offering for architects everywhere.'

PPG BIM materials can be downloaded for free at market.bimsmith.com/ppg-coatings. For more information about PPG's full line of metal coatings, visit www.ppgmetalcoatings.com, call 1-800-258-6398 or follow PPG on LinkedIn. To view the full PPG Paints brand BIM library, visit ppgpaints.com.

About BIMsmith
BIMsmith, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing the true needs of industry professionals. To learn more, visit www.bimsmith.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Duranar and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Break-Through! is a trademark and Manor Hall and Speedhide are a registered trademarks of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.
BIMsmith and Revit are trademarks and brands of Anguleris Technologies, LLC.Autodesk is a trademark and brand of Autodesk, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 23:18:09 UTC
