By Michael Dabaie

PPG Industries Inc.'s (PPG) board approved a 3-cents-per-share increase in the company's dividend.

The Pittsburgh-based paint maker raised its dividend 6% to 51 cents per share.

The company earlier reported second-quarter net sales of $4 billion, nearly 3% lower versus the prior year.

