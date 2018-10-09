Log in
PPG INDUSTRIES (PPG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/09 06:35:11 pm
98.835 USD   -9.81%
06:11pPPG Industries Down Over 7% After 3Q, 4Q Profit Warnings -- Data ..
DJ
04:21pS&P 500 MOVERS : Ppg, ebay
AQ
03:57pPPG INDUSTRIES : falls on weak Q3 lookahead
AQ
PPG Industries Down Over 7% After 3Q, 4Q Profit Warnings -- Data Talk

10/09/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) is currently at $101.13, down $8.45 or 7.71%

-- Would be lowest close since May 31, 2018, when it closed at $100.92

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since October 7, 2016, when it fell 8.28%

-- On Monday, PPG warned it expects to report weak third- and fourth-quarter results

-- Earlier Tuesday, Deutsche Bank cut its price target on PPG to $116.00/share from $124.00/share, and Credit Suisse cut its price target to $115.00/share to $119.00/share, Benzinga reported

-- Down 7.33% month-to-date

-- Down 13.43% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2015, when it fell 14.5%

-- Second-worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:41:15 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.09% 26518.21 Delayed Quote.7.15%
NASDAQ 100 0.83% 7413.1983 Delayed Quote.15.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.60% 7782.7166 Delayed Quote.12.82%
PPG INDUSTRIES -8.84% 99.64 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2884.51 Real-time Quote.7.93%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 537 M
EBIT 2018 2 063 M
Net income 2018 1 461 M
Debt 2018 3 859 M
Yield 2018 1,69%
P/E ratio 2018 18,08
P/E ratio 2019 15,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,96x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Capitalization 26 520 M
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES-6.20%26 520
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS7.93%41 327
AKZONOBEL7.48%22 796
ASIAN PAINTS7.20%16 152
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD13.29%11 893
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.15.53%8 037
