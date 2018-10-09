PPG Industries Down Over 7% After 3Q, 4Q Profit Warnings -- Data Talk

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) is currently at $101.13, down $8.45 or 7.71%
-- Would be lowest close since May 31, 2018, when it closed at $100.92
-- On pace for largest percent decrease since October 7, 2016, when it fell 8.28%
-- On Monday, PPG warned it expects to report weak third- and fourth-quarter results
-- Earlier Tuesday, Deutsche Bank cut its price target on PPG to $116.00/share from $124.00/share, and Credit Suisse cut its price target to $115.00/share to $119.00/share, Benzinga reported
-- Down 7.33% month-to-date
-- Down 13.43% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2015, when it fell 14.5%
-- Second-worst performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 11:41:15 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet