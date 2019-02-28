Log in
PPG Industries : Foundation invests more than $50,000 in Atlanta-area science, educational initiatives

02/28/2019 | 10:36am EST

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that the PPG Foundation invested more than $50,000 to support educational initiatives in the Atlanta area. The grants highlight PPG's commitment to the communities where the company has a presence and the foundation's priority of increasing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) educational opportunities for youth. The donations were made on behalf of PPG's architectural coatings business in 2018.

The grant recipients and funding purposes were:

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA) - $12,500 to support science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) Truck enrichment activities for children and youth in a one-on-one mentoring program, which includes activities focused on science, technology and engineering.
  • Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce - $10,000 to support the Workforce Development program, which educates students on local opportunities in manufacturing while encouraging them to master technical skills to pursue a career in the field.
  • Harvest Rain Academy - $9,300 to support the Pretty Brainy curriculum program, which empowers underserved students through hands-on learning experiences and offers resources for school-aged girls to explore activities leading to careers in STEAM fields.
  • SoulSpa - $9,000 for an event where more than 600 elementary school children will participate in STREAM activities and interactive exhibits.
  • YWCA of Greater Atlanta - $10,000 for the Teen Girls in Technology (TGI Tech) program, which inspires middle and high school girls to participate in initiatives focused on hands-on STEAM activities.

'PPG is proud to support local students in their educational experiences in the communities where we live, work and play,' said Marsha Mosley, PPG distribution manager, Fairburn, Georgia. 'We are excited to partner with organizations that provide students with real-world skills and foster their interest in pursuing a career in STEM fields.'

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $9 million in 2018, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 28 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logois a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 15:35:04 UTC
