Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES

(PPG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PPG Industries : Foundation invests nearly $60,000 in Chicago-area organizations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 11:35am EST

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that the PPG Foundation invested nearly $60,000 to support educational initiatives and economic development efforts in the Chicago area. The grants highlight PPG's commitment to the communities where the company has a presence and the foundation's priority of increasing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) educational opportunities for youth. The donations were made in 2018 on behalf of PPG's architectural coatings business, which operates 13 PPG PAINTS™ stores in the Chicago area.

The grant recipients and funding purposes were:

  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago (BGCC) - $9,000 for the implementation of BGCC's do-it-yourself (DIY) STEM programming, which serves approximately 18,000 youth at 23 sites during the school year.
  • Chicago Urban League- $15,000 toward Project Ready, which is a middle school STEM module and summer camp that aims to inspire youth who are interested in pursuing STEM academics and careers.
  • Lewis University- $10,000 to support the Girls Create with Technology program for middle school girls. The program addresses the underrepresentation of women in the technical and computer science fields.
  • Lumity- $15,000 to support Lumity's Career Readiness program, which serves approximately 875 youth in underserved communities who are at risk of not graduating high school or pursuing a post-secondary college or career path.
  • Project SYNCERE - $10,000 for the ENpowered program, which is designed to increase students' interest in, and understanding of, STEM disciplines while creating pathways for continued STEM education.

'PPG takes pride in supporting local organizations that share a common interest in the fields of science and technology,' said Justin Williams, PPG regional sales manager, Chicago. 'The students in our communities are building the foundation for a successful future through these key programs and opportunities.'

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $9 million in 2018, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 28 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and PPG Paints are trademarks and the PPG Logois a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 16:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPG INDUSTRIES
11:35aPPG INDUSTRIES : Foundation invests nearly $60,000 in Chicago-area organizations
PU
10:03aPPG : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at St. Jude's Ranch for Children Te..
BU
02/25PPG INDUSTRIES : launches ASSET INTEGRITY MANAGEMENT system in U.S., Canada
PU
02/25PPG : Announces Paint Partnership With RAIDERS
BU
02/21PPG INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/21PPG INDUSTRIES : powder coatings featured on New York's newly redesigned Pier 17
PU
02/21PPG INDUSTRIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/19PPG : Foundation Invests More Than $700,000 in Science, Engineering Programs at ..
BU
02/19PPG : Announces $10 Million Investment in Greenville, South Carolina, Coatings S..
BU
02/18PPG : Honored by Union Rescue Mission With Heart of Transformation Award
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 679 M
EBIT 2019 2 078 M
Net income 2019 1 492 M
Debt 2019 3 941 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 17,78
P/E ratio 2020 16,05
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 26 296 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES9.04%26 296
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS10.38%40 269
AKZO NOBEL0.59%20 639
ASIAN PAINTS2.11%18 819
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD17.26%12 604
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.0.37%7 706
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.