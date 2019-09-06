Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES

(PPG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PPG Industries : GLIDDEN Paint Doesn't Announce a 2020 Color of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 10:34am EDT

Because who needs all that fancy trend forecasting anyway

Yes, you read that correctly. Today, the GLIDDEN® paint brand announced it’s not announcing a 2020 Color of the Year. As a matter of fact, this is the brand’s official breakup letter with Color of the Year selections. While other paint brands are celebrating their varying “it” paint colors for the next year, Glidden wants to help do-it-yourselfers (DIYers) and procrastipainters alike get rolling on the paint projects they’ve been putting off by cutting ties with trends and simplifying the color selection process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005241/en/

While other paint brands are celebrating their varying "it" paint colors for next year, GLIDDEN® paint is unveiling the color people actually will use in 2019 and beyond – Whirlwind (PPG1013-3), a fail-proof cool gray with a touch of blue. (Photo: Business Wire)

While other paint brands are celebrating their varying "it" paint colors for next year, GLIDDEN® paint is unveiling the color people actually will use in 2019 and beyond – Whirlwind (PPG1013-3), a fail-proof cool gray with a touch of blue. (Photo: Business Wire)

On Fight Procrastination Day today, Sept. 6 (yes, it’s a real holiday, and no, we didn’t make it up), Glidden paint is unveiling the color people actually will use in 2019 and beyond – Whirlwind (PPG1013-3), a fail-proof cool gray with a touch of blue.

“Grays have been trending for more than a decade,” said Kim Perry, Glidden paint’s color guru. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it! Whirlwind was one of our top tinted colors this year, so DIYers can rest easy knowing they can enjoy it for years to come. Instead of staring blankly at a paint color card questioning all your life choices, you can spend time doing what you really want to do. Like drinking wine or binge watching TV in your freshly painted living room.”

Try using Whirlwind on the walls of a cute galley kitchen, pairing it with navy blue cabinets and quartz countertops, or in a living room layered with various shades of gray and canary yellow accent pillows – the combination represents sunshine and happiness, if that’s your thing. If you’re successfully #adulting, pair Whirlwind on the exterior of your home with a vibrant red door and gray deck furniture – making everyone in the cul-de-sac stare with envy and sheer admiration.

“Think of Whirlwind as your easy-to-get-along-with color that’s an alternative to basic white or beige,” said Perry. “Gray colors whisper, while other colors scream on your wall. Not literally – but who wants a screaming anything in their house?”

Learn more about Glidden paint and check out helpful tools at glidden.com. Give the brand a like and follow Glidden paint on Facebook at www.facebook.com/glidden, on Instagram at @GliddenPaints and on Twitter at @glidden_paint. They’d love to hear from you about your paint project.

Glidden paint offers a real approach to painting, spreading the truth, removing obstacles and lowering the stakes on do-it-yourself projects. Glidden paint believes everyone deserves premium paint without a premium price. You can find Glidden paint at THE HOME DEPOT®, WALMART®, independent retailer locations nationwide and Amazon.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Glidden is a registered trademark of the PPG Group of Companies.
We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Walmart is a registered trademark of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
The Home Depot is a registered trademark of Homer TLC, Inc. and is used under license.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPG INDUSTRIES
10:34aPPG INDUSTRIES : GLIDDEN Paint Doesn't Announce a 2020 Color of the Year
BU
09/05PPG : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Tom Donovan Arena in New Brunswi..
BU
09/05PPG : Selected for DOE Partnership to Speed Development, Testing of Adhesives fo..
BU
09/04PPG INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
09/04PPG : Survey Reveals 97% of Respondents Find Classroom Color, Design Positively ..
BU
08/29PPG INDUSTRIES : Homeowners Now Can Shop Interior Designer Leanne Ford's Favorit..
AQ
08/28PPG INDUSTRIES : Homeowners Now Can Shop Interior Designer Leanne Ford's Favorit..
BU
08/28PPG INDUSTRIES : debuts AQUACRON 270 Series waterborne acrylic sanding primer
AQ
08/22PPG : Foundation Invests $160,000 in Next-Generation Workforce
BU
08/21PPG INDUSTRIES : Deep blue skies ahead in home decor DULUX Paints by PPG unveils..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 375 M
EBIT 2019 2 065 M
Net income 2019 1 385 M
Debt 2019 3 890 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 26 781 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 122,23  $
Last Close Price 113,34  $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES10.87%26 781
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY35.85%49 072
ASIAN PAINTS10.68%20 293
AKZO NOBEL N.V.3.06%18 996
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD37.53%15 054
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.14.75%8 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group