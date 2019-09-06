PPG Industries : GLIDDEN Paint Doesn't Announce a 2020 Color of the Year

Because who needs all that fancy trend forecasting anyway

Yes, you read that correctly. Today, the GLIDDEN® paint brand announced it’s not announcing a 2020 Color of the Year. As a matter of fact, this is the brand’s official breakup letter with Color of the Year selections. While other paint brands are celebrating their varying “it” paint colors for the next year, Glidden wants to help do-it-yourselfers (DIYers) and procrastipainters alike get rolling on the paint projects they’ve been putting off by cutting ties with trends and simplifying the color selection process.

On Fight Procrastination Day today, Sept. 6 (yes, it’s a real holiday, and no, we didn’t make it up), Glidden paint is unveiling the color people actually will use in 2019 and beyond – Whirlwind (PPG1013-3), a fail-proof cool gray with a touch of blue.

“Grays have been trending for more than a decade,” said Kim Perry, Glidden paint’s color guru. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it! Whirlwind was one of our top tinted colors this year, so DIYers can rest easy knowing they can enjoy it for years to come. Instead of staring blankly at a paint color card questioning all your life choices, you can spend time doing what you really want to do. Like drinking wine or binge watching TV in your freshly painted living room.”

Try using Whirlwind on the walls of a cute galley kitchen, pairing it with navy blue cabinets and quartz countertops, or in a living room layered with various shades of gray and canary yellow accent pillows – the combination represents sunshine and happiness, if that’s your thing. If you’re successfully #adulting, pair Whirlwind on the exterior of your home with a vibrant red door and gray deck furniture – making everyone in the cul-de-sac stare with envy and sheer admiration.

“Think of Whirlwind as your easy-to-get-along-with color that’s an alternative to basic white or beige,” said Perry. “Gray colors whisper, while other colors scream on your wall. Not literally – but who wants a screaming anything in their house?”

Glidden paint offers a real approach to painting, spreading the truth, removing obstacles and lowering the stakes on do-it-yourself projects. Glidden paint believes everyone deserves premium paint without a premium price. You can find Glidden paint at THE HOME DEPOT®, WALMART®, independent retailer locations nationwide and Amazon.com.

