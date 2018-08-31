Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES (PPG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PPG Industries : , Opticians Association of Canada announce inaugural scholarship recipient

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

PPG (NYSE: PPG), in partnership with the Opticians Association of Canada (OAC), today announced that Erin Redden of Barrie, Ontario, Canada, is the first recipient of a three-year scholarship for the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) Optical Sciences Program.

PPG and OAC created the scholarship to support students striving to join the community of opticians in Canada. Awarded to one incoming student each year, the scholarship covers tuition fees for all four semesters of NAIT's Eyeglasses Program and the two-semester Contact Lens program.

Applicants for the inaugural scholarship were asked to write a 700-word submission explaining why they wished to become a licensed optician. A panel of judges from PPG and OAC reviewed the submissions for their creativity, passion and patient engagement.

'As a long-term leader in the optical industry, PPG is committed to educating and helping aspiring opticians enter the field, and we are excited to partner with OAC to sponsor this scholarship,' said Nathan Troxell, PPG global marketing manager, specialty coatings and materials. 'Although we received a large number of high-quality applications, Ms. Redden's unique submission demonstrated a combination of creativity and passion that made her our top choice. We wish her the best of luck as she takes the next step toward her future career as an optician.'

'The partnership with PPG to create this scholarship enhances one of our key missions of supporting and promoting the highest standards of education and licensing for Canadian opticians,' said Robert Dalton, executive director, OAC. 'We are thrilled that Ms. Redden is pursuing a career as an optician and are confident that her love of science and passion for exceptional customer care will lead her to great success.'

About The Opticians Association of Canada

The Opticians Association of Canada (OAC) is a professional association representing Licensed Opticians in Canada. Our mission is to promote Licensed Opticians and the profession; to develop and maintain a professional standard of knowledge and proficiency in our occupational field, and to educate and inform vision care consumers about matters related to their eye health. To learn more, visit www.opticians.ca.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 20:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPG INDUSTRIES
10:47pPPG INDUSTRIES : Opticians Association of Canada announce inaugural scholarship ..
PU
08/30PPG INDUSTRIES : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Propel Homestead Publ..
AQ
08/30PPG INDUSTRIES : Foundation Invests More Than $18,000 in California Organization..
AQ
08/30PPG INDUSTRIES : Foundation Invests More Than $62,000 in Michigan Programs
AQ
08/30PPG INDUSTRIES : sponsored Track Walk raises $25,000 for Speedway Children's Cha..
AQ
08/29PPG INDUSTRIES : Foundation Invests More than $62,000 in Michigan Programs; Fund..
AQ
08/29PPG INDUSTRIES : sponsored Track Walk raises $25,000 for Speedway Children&rsquo..
PU
08/29PPG INDUSTRIES : to build new paint and coatings research and development center..
PU
08/28PPG : Foundation Invests More Than $62,000 in Michigan Programs
BU
08/27PPG INDUSTRIES : Foundation Invests More Than $18,000 in California Organization..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Out With Sherwin-Williams, In With PPG Industries 
08/25PPG INDUSTRIES : Ready To Run Now That Accounting Concerns Are In The Past 
08/21DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : The Best Way To Overcome Your Biggest Inv.. 
08/13DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : Overcoming Adversity And Soaring To New H.. 
08/0215 Upcoming Dividend Increases 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 594 M
EBIT 2018 2 085 M
Net income 2018 1 481 M
Debt 2018 3 798 M
Yield 2018 1,68%
P/E ratio 2018 18,17
P/E ratio 2019 15,70
EV / Sales 2018 1,98x
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
Capitalization 27 024 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES-5.27%26 591
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS11.26%42 266
AKZONOBEL11.59%23 906
ASIAN PAINTS19.22%19 085
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD20.96%12 733
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.29.68%8 989
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.