PPG Industries : Strongsville plant to host students on National Manufacturing Day

10/04/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2019 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced that its Strongsville, Ohio, plant will host more than 15 teachers and students from Strongsville High School today.

The event is being held to mark National Manufacturing Day, organized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), which aims to address labor opportunities, connect with future generations of manufacturers and ensure success of the manufacturing industry.

'From production to engineering to chemistry, manufacturing careers offer a range of important and transforming paths,' said Stan Zaharewicz, PPG plant manager, Strongsville. 'We are excited to demonstrate the work that takes place behind the scenes in our facility in hopes of inspiring the next generation of skilled manufacturing talent.'

The students from Strongsville High School will explore employment opportunities and education options, hearing first-hand from PPG employees about the diverse and high-tech career paths within modern manufacturing. The students will also participate in a tour of the plant to see PPG employees and plant operations in action.

PPG's Strongsville facility employs more than 200 people and produces powder coatings for the OEM (original equipment manufacturers) and industrial markets.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 16:11:07 UTC
