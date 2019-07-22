PPG Industries : TESLIN label stock receives HP INDIGO certification from Rochester Institute of Technology

PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) has certified PPG TESLIN® BS 5609-certified (British Maritime Standard) label stock to run on HP INDIGO® 6000, 6600, 6800 and 6900 digital presses.

RIT awarded a three-star rating to the label stock in three categories: runability/scalability, ink adhesion/fixing and blanket compatibility. The three-star rating - RIT's highest rating criteria - is awarded only to 'best-performing' substrates.

The certification gives HP Indigo owners and operators, label and packaging converters and printers, and paper and packaging distributors confidence that PPG Teslin BS 5609-certified label stock will perform well on press.

'HP Indigo is the industry leader in toner-based printers, and we are very pleased to have secured this important certification,' said Fabrizio Mandingorra, PPG global segment manager, labels and print, Teslin substrate products. 'With this certification, we can assure HP Indigo customers that PPG Teslin BS 5609-certified label stock provides consistent and reliable performance for durable and anti-counterfeit labeling needs.'

PPG Teslin BS 5609-certified label stock is one of four standard label stocks the company offers. Additional varieties include General-Purpose Permanent, Ultimate Bond and General-Purpose Removable. PPG Teslin label stock also can be produced in custom configurations for nearly any label application.

PPG Teslin substrate contains micropores that absorb inks, toners, adhesives and coatings, locking them into its structure for long-lasting durability and security. This unique characteristic makes PPG Teslin label stock ideal for applications that include GHS-compliant chemical containers, brand protection, tamper-evident security, medical/pharmaceutical products, and high-end wine and spirits.

PPG Teslin label stock is compatible with other print technologies such as inkjet, laser, thermal transfer, flexographic and offset. It offers bubble-free application, and it reduces the potential for static discharge when liners are peeled from label stock - a process known to ignite chemical vapors in some manufacturing environments. The static-dissipative nature of PPG Teslin label stock also helps minimize static buildup during digital printing, thereby improving print quality and throughput.

To request a sample of PPG Teslin label stock, visit www.teslin.com/labelstock.

