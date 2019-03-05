Log in
PPG Industries : announces 2019 show truck tour schedule

03/05/2019 | 01:50pm EST

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, March 5, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced its bold red, white and blue PPG tractor-trailer rig - a rolling exhibit of premium PPG products - will kick off its 2019 cross-country trip on March 8 at the 9th annual Goodguys Spring Lone Star Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

The truck will make 12 appearances across the country, concluding its tour season October 13 at Cruisin' the Coast in Biloxi, Mississippi. Tour stops include the top national and regional car, truck and hot rod events sponsored by the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association and other major auto groups.

The colorful show truck serves as a mobile PPG exhibit designed to give custom car builders and painters a chance to learn about PPG's innovative products, hottest colors and dazzling special effects to create show-stopping finishes. At each location, PPG representatives will be on hand to welcome the public and answer questions about PPG's refinish brands, which include the PPG DELTRON®, PPG VIBRANCE COLLECTION®, PPG GLOBAL REFINISH SYSTEM®, PPG ENVIROBASE® High Performance and PPG AQUABASE® Plus refinish systems.

PPG invites automobile enthusiasts to visit at any of the following scheduled 2019 stops.

Date Event Location City, State
March 8-10 9th Spring Lone Star Nationals Texas Motor Speedway Forth Worth, Texas
March 15-17 10th Spring Nationals WestWorld of Scottsdale Scottsdale, Arizona
April 5-7 19th Del Mar Nationals Del Mar Fairgrounds Del Mar, California
May 3-5 14th Nashville Nationals Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tennessee
June 21-23 Back to the 50's Weekend Minnesota State Fairgrounds St. Paul, Minnesota
July 5-7 28th Heartland Nationals Iowa State Fairgrounds Des Moines, Iowa
July 12-14 22nd PPG Nationals Ohio Expo Center Columbus, Ohio
July 26-28 32nd Pacific Northwest Nationals Washington State Fair Events Ctr. Puyallup, Washington
August 9-11 18th Great Northwest Nationals Spokane County Fair & Expo Ctr. Spokane, Washington
September 6-8 Frankenmuth Auto Fest Heritage Park Frankenmuth, Michigan
September 27-29 27th Lone Star Nationals Texas Motor Speedway Forth Worth, Texas
October 6-13 22nd Annual Cruisin' the Coast Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, Mississippi

Events and appearances are subject to change.

'We are very proud of our show truck and the excitement it generates at these events,' said Cristina Murray, PPG director, customer communications and service, automotive refinish. 'Having our truck at these shows provides an excellent opportunity for us to engage with a variety of people in the automotive refinish industry and help them learn more about PPG products. The truck displays a unique collection of items painted with PPG products - from motorcycle half tanks and helmets to baseball bats and more. Our booth has something for everyone, even a coloring contest for kids and a collectible coloring book illustrated by artist Tony Squindo.'

For more information about automotive refinish products from PPG, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Aquabase, Deltron, Envirobase, Global Refinish System, Vibrance Collection and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 18:49:08 UTC
