PPG Industries : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at ART – Associação De Respostas Terapêuticas in Castro Verde, Portugal

01/21/2019 | 11:39am EST

CASTO VERDE, Portugal, Jan. 21, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project that helped revitalize ART - Associação De Respostas Terapêuticas in Castro Verde, Portugal. ART is a nonprofit organization that provides multidisciplinary therapeutic intervention for adolescents with multiple risk factors, dependencies and antisocial behaviors so they can be reintegrated into society to lead active and positive lives. The organization helps around 40 to 50 teenagers and their families each year.

The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Portugal, where PPG has an architectural coatings facility.

The project brought together more than 40 PPG volunteers, who spent one day revitalizing ART's interior and exterior spaces and planting flowers. PPG provided more than $18,000 (€16,240) to assist with the project, including about 600 liters (159 gallons) of DYRUP® paint, BONDEX® paint and protective and marine coatings products. PPG also donated a basketball table game, television and interactive whiteboard.

'These partnerships help improve the quality of life for our adolescents and enable us to offer an environment that is integral to their well-being and development,' said Carla Silva, general director, ART. 'This was the case with the improvements made possible by PPG through remodeling existing areas and donating equipment of extreme importance. Throughout the project, the volunteers were extraordinary people of incredible empathy.'

PPG volunteers painted the facility's interior and exterior walls, floors, benches, handrails and more in a white and blue color palette that is typical of the Alentejo region. To bring more color, personality and a special touch to the project, PPG invited well-known Portuguese street artist Maria Imaginário to fill an entire room with her art and create an imaginary world for the young adults.

'PPG is very pleased to collaborate with ART and Maria Imaginário to create a bright and welcoming space, where adolescents can be comfortable receiving the help they need to find their way in life,' said José Pedro Barbosa, PPG national director, architectural projects and protective coatings, Portugal. 'Our employee volunteers put into action PPG's commitment to make the world brighter and more colorful.'

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets - from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 200 Colorful Communities projects, impacting nearly 5.2 million people in 29 countries.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $10.5 million in 2017, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 29 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Colorful Communities are trademarks and the PPG Logois a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Dyrup and Bondex are registered trademarks of Dyrup A/S.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 16:38:10 UTC
