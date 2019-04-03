PPG Industries : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at FACE for Children in Need in Cairo

CAIRO, April 3, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today completed its first COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Egypt at FACE for Children in Need. The project brought together 18 PPG volunteers who gave 140 hours of their time to help revitalize the building of El Salam Center in Cairo with 400 liters (105 gallons) of paint and coatings products.

The organization serves vulnerable children and families in Egypt, with a particular focus on orphans, the homeless, refugees and victims of abuse or neglect. FACE's El Salam Center building is both a drop-in center and a transitional home that offers access to food, hygiene facilities, medical and psychological care, informal education and recreational activities. The center is home to 30 young residents, and more than 70 children, many of whom have experienced extreme violence or abuse, use its services.

'FACE's goal is to create a world in which deprived and vulnerable children of Egypt receive protection, love, education and innovative and sustainable solutions to become strong, happy and independent adults,' said Flavia Shaw-Jackson, founder and executive director, FACE. 'PPG's valued support through the renovation of our facility will help us create that world.'

More than 40 percent of PPG's workforce in the country dedicated their time to beautify FACE's interior and exterior in a color palette of blue, yellow, black, white, red, orange, green, brown, beige and pink. These colors were chosen to create a welcoming, soothing and bright space for the children to find understanding and support from FACE's team of social workers, medical staff, psychologists, teachers and support staff.

PPG provided $21,000, including more than 400 liters (105 gallons) of SIGMA COATINGS™ architectural, protective and marine paint products,to repair and repaint the facade and six floors of FACE's building.

The Colorful Communities initiative is a global program, through which PPG provides its paint products and financial contributions, along with passionate volunteers who lend their time and talents to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Cairo, where PPG has a manufacturing and research and development facility.

'FACE provides a critical service to the most vulnerable young people in our local community,' Andy Pope, PPG general manager, the Middle East and Egypt, said. 'The PPG team here in Cairo was honored to expand our Colorful Communities initiative to Egypt for the first time to help provide a more comfortable and beautiful space at the El Salam Center.'

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where we operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, our committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets - from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 200 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 5.2 million people in 30 countries.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to our communities around the world. We invested more than $9 million in 2018, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 28 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

