PPG INDUSTRIES
PPG Industries : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at Grand Avenue Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

01/04/2019

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Jan. 4, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Milwaukee that helped revitalize the Grand Avenue Club. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in nearby Oak Creek, Wisconsin, where PPG has an industrial coatings facility.

The project brought together more than 20 PPG and Grand Avenue Club volunteers, who spent approximately 15 hours revitalizing the club's library. PPG provided five gallons of PPG PAINTS™ products and painting supplies. Representatives from IUPAT-DC7 (International Union Painters Allied Trades) assisted with the project.

The Grand Avenue Club provides pre-vocational, employment, educational, housing, recreational and cultural opportunities to adults who have experienced mental illness so that their lives will be more productive and satisfying. The nonprofit serves 425 people annually throughout Southeast Wisconsin and is open 365 days a year.

PPG and club volunteers painted the library's walls and trim in a color palette of PPG Paints Nutmeg Glow, Pumpkin Cream and Siesta Dreams to create a welcoming and calming space for staff and clients.

'My leadership team and I were extremely pleased to support this project and are grateful to the volunteers who helped make it possible,' said John Kovaleski, PPG plant manager, Oak Creek. 'PPG and our employees are committed to giving back to the community by supporting important nonprofit organizations like the Grand Avenue Club.'

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets - from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 170 Colorful Communities projects, impacting nearly 5 million people in 25 countries.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $10.5 million in 2017, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 29 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world,Colorful Communities and PPG Paints are trademarks and the PPG Logois a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 12:48:05 UTC
