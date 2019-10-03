PPG Industries : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at Vila Neópolis School in Gravataí, Rio Grande do Sul

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 3, 2019 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® project in Gravataí, Rio Grande do Sul, that helped revitalize the Vila Neopolis School. The project brought together more than 40 PPG volunteers who spent a day beautifying the sports court, grandstand, hallways, playground and classrooms, attended by nearly 800 students from elementary school.

PPG provided more than 370 gallons (1,400 liters) of RENNER® paint and all painting materials for the project.

The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products to bring color and vitality to Communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Gravataí, where PPG has a manufacturing facility for its architectural coatings products, including Renner paint.

'We know how color can instantly transform a space in a positive way,' said Marcio Grossmann, PPG president, Latin America south. 'Through the Colorful Communities initiative, PPG has been able to bring to life our mission, and bring color and brilliance to communities where we operate.'

Volunteers painted the facility's common rooms in a color palette that included red, orange, green, blue and yellow hues. These colors were chosen to create a welcoming and bright space for the students and school employees.

In a recent survey, PPG confirmed the positive impact color can have on learning environments, serving as a catalyst for student engagement, happiness and empowerment. Nearly 900 U.S. teachers, parents and educational administrators responded to the online survey, with 97% of respondents saying colors and decor have a positive impact on student engagement.

'We believe that paint colors are a powerful tool that can influence emotions and the experience in an environment,' said Grossman. 'This is very important in schools, as it can help stimulate learning and the creative development of children and adults.'

This is the ninth Colorful Communities project in Brazil since the program's launch in 2015 and the second project in 2019. In the São Paulo state, Colorful Communities projects have helped revitalize the Municipal Early Child Education School Alfredo Castro Donaire, the Volcano Project, the Wadih Jorge Maluf School in Sumaré and the Casa Nazaré in Jundiaí. The Centro de Integração da Criança Especial (Center for the Integration of the Special Children), Instituto do Câncer Infantil (Child Cancer Institute) and the Public School José Maurício in Porto Alegre were also recipients of Colorful Communities projects. In São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, the Lourdes Bonin School gained more color and brightness through the initiative.

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets - from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 235 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 5.3 million people in 36 countries.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $9 million in 2018, supporting hundreds of organizations across 28 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Colorful Communities and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Renner is a registered trademark of Renner Herrmann S.A. and Renner Sayerlack S.A., used under license.