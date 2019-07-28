PPG Industries : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at Wat Lad Wai School in Bangplee Samutprakarn, Thailand

BANGPLEE SAMUTPRAKARN, Thailand, July 29, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® project in Bangplee Samutprakarn, Thailand, that helped revitalize the Wat Lad Wai School. The project brought together more than 40 PPG volunteers, who spent 120 hours beautifying the school library and basketball court. This was the first Colorful Communities project completed in Thailand.

PPG provided more than 13 gallons (50 liters) of SIGMATM protective paint products to support the project. PPG's Global Community Engagement program also provided more than $16,000 (490,000 Thai baht) worth of books, computers, bookshelves and other equipment to support the school library.

The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as Bangplee Samutprakarn, where PPG has manufacturing and research and development operations.

The government-run Wat Lad Wai School educates 115 elementary students with a staff of 12 teachers. Most of the students are from underprivileged families, with parents who work in the factory at the Bangplee Industrial Estate area. As part of the Colorful Communities project, the students participated in a drawing contest with the theme 'My Library in My Mind.'

'We are so pleased to have PPG help us with the renovation of the school library and basketball court,' said Julalak Santhavee, head of teachers, Wat Lad Wai School. 'Without PPG's support, these improvements would not have happened for many years.'

Volunteers painted the library walls light green and the basketball court in shades of dark green. These colors were chosen to create a welcoming, calming and bright environment.

'This project brought together PPG employees from different business units and functional areas to make a positive contribution to the community,' said Kongsak Pornsuttijunya, PPG country manager and general manager, packaging coatings, Thailand. 'PPG is committed to making every community in which we live and do business better - through our products and services, our culture and our business practices.'

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets - from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 200 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 5.2 million people in 30 countries.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $9 million in 2018, supporting hundreds of organizations across 28 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

