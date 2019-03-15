Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES

(PPG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PPG Industries : completes first COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project in Yucatan, Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

CHANKOM, Yucatan, Mexico, March xx, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of its first COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Yucatan, Mexico, which helped revitalize the Luis Gonzaga Urbina School. The project brought together more than 60 PPG employees, their families and community members, who spent one day revitalizing the school's interior and exterior alongside volunteers from the Rally Maya organization and customer Tecnologia en Pinturas del Sureste (TPS). Located in the middle of the jungle, the school is attended by around 40 children.

PPG invested more than $10,000 to assist with the project, including nearly 150 gallons of COMEX® paint products. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Yucatan, where PPG has a strong distribution network for its Automotive Refinish and Architectural Coatings businesses.

The Luis Gonzaga Urbina School is located far from the state's capital city and the technology and basic services available in an urban setting. Students of differing ages and grades sometimes share classroom space as they learn about science, history and ethics while also acquiring skills typical of the Mayan culture to preserve their Mexican pre-Hispanic roots.

'We are very far from civilization, and sometimes assistance takes too long to get here,' said Cuitlahuac Uicab Cetina, director, Luis Gonzaga Urbina School. 'Because of PPG, TPS and Rally Maya, our school is full of color and brightness. It looks like a better future.'

Volunteers spent the day painting the school's interior and exterior walls, classrooms and playground in a vibrant pallet that included colors Broche, Escándalo, Disparado and Bella from the Comex COLORLIFE® paint system. The shades were chosen based on the science behind a color's impact on the learning process, as discussed in Eva Heller's book 'Psychology of Color.'

'Working alongside a company like PPG that takes action to help the community motivates me and my family to spend time helping others, especially at organizations that educate Mexican youth,' said Juan Manuel Chan, general manager, TPS.

PPG has completed 14 Colorful Communities projects throughout Mexico since the program's launch in 2015.

'The Colorful Communities program has been growing in Mexico,' said Rafael Hinojos, PPG director, automotive refinish, Mexico. 'At the beginning, only PPG volunteers participated in projects, and it was great. Now, our volunteers are working alongside members of the community to take action and change lives. That is the power of PPG.'

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets - from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 200 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 5.2 million people in 30 countries.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $9 million in 2018, supporting hundreds of organizations across 28 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Colorful Communities are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Comex and COLORLIFE are registered trademarks of Consorcio Comex S. A. de C. V.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 17:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPG INDUSTRIES
01:24pPPG INDUSTRIES : completes first COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project in Yucatan, Mexico
PU
03/12PPG INDUSTRIES : introduces POWERCRON 160 electrocoat in North America
PU
03/12PPG INDUSTRIES : HVAC Insulation Market Profitable Key Business Trends Growth Ra..
AQ
03/05PPG INDUSTRIES : announces 2019 show truck tour schedule
PU
03/05PPG : Introduces PPG : ENVIROCRON Extreme Protection Edge Powder Coatings for Co..
BU
03/04PPG INDUSTRIES : to highlight coatings for tough environments at 2019 Frame Buil..
AQ
03/01PPG INDUSTRIES : to highlight coatings for tough environments at 2019 Frame Buil..
PU
03/01PPG : Completes Acquisition of Global Coatings Manufacturer Whitford Worldwide
BU
02/28PPG INDUSTRIES : Foundation invests $25,000 in Dallas-area STEM educational init..
PU
02/28PPG INDUSTRIES : Foundation invests more than $50,000 in Atlanta-area science, e..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 671 M
EBIT 2019 2 067 M
Net income 2019 1 492 M
Debt 2019 3 962 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 17,49
P/E ratio 2020 15,80
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Capitalization 25 896 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES7.29%25 896
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS8.99%39 743
AKZO NOBEL3.06%21 040
ASIAN PAINTS4.49%19 889
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD16.85%12 425
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.86%7 517
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.