PPG Industries : completes first dual STEM, COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project in Querétaro, Mexico

QUERÉTARO, Querétaro, Mexico, June 18, 2019 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of its first dual science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® project in Querétaro, Mexico. The initiative brought the science of color and paint to more than 200 schoolchildren and revitalized the playground of Mano Amiga School in partnership with Universidad Anáhuac.

In the first phase of the project, PPG's technical color team and students from Universidad Anáhuac developed a full day of classroom activities that taught the elementary school's students about the anatomy of the eye, primary colors, rainbows and paint production.

'The STEM fields are the pillars of a society that looks to the future,' said Antonio Paredes, PPG color core manager. 'Through this experience, university students had the opportunity to pass on their passion and knowledge about STEM to the younger generation. At PPG, we see education as a way to enable possibilities and progress through learning, curiosity and discovery.'

During the Colorful Communities phase of the project, 30 volunteers from PPG, Universidad Anáhuac and the community spent one day painting the basketball court at the Mano Amiga School's playground alongside their families. PPG provided more than 270 gallons (1,020 liters) of COMEX™ paint products to support the project.

The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in the state of Querétaro, where PPG has manufacturing, research and development, and distribution operations.

'We are infinitely grateful to PPG,' said Andrea Rodriguez, promotion leader, Mano Amiga School. 'Thanks to programs like these, we can break the cycle of poverty in which our students live. Bringing them closer to science opened their minds and allowed them to envision a better future.'

PPG has completed 13 Colorful Communities projects throughout Mexico since the program's launch in 2015.

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets - from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 200 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 5.2 million people in 30 countries.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $9 million in 2018, supporting hundreds of organizations across 28 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

