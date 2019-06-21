Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES

(PPG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PPG Industries : gearing up for Goodguys Nationals in Columbus, Ohio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 11:55am EDT

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, June 21, 2019 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it is preparing for one of the most popular automotive events in the U.S. - the annual Goodguys PPG Nationals, which are taking place July 12-14 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Presented by PPG, the show is the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association's biggest gathering of the year.

The show annually attracts tens of thousands of custom car enthusiasts with more than 6,500 hot rods, classics, muscle cars, trucks, motorcycles and custom creations on display. Many of the vehicles sport brilliant coats of stunning PPG paint.

The theme of the 22nd annual show is 'Goodguys Summer of '69.' It will celebrate 50 years of the Camaro, one of America's most beloved cars, with a special exhibit of 149 customized versions. Among them is the PPG-painted Big Red Camaro, which is a legendary 2,000-horsepower muscle car that draws large crowds whenever it is on display.

Highlights of the show will include the presentation of the PPG Dream Car and Street Machine of the Year awards. The PPG Dream Car awards are given to the two cars or trucks that best demonstrate the outstanding use of color, design, gloss and execution in a paint job. The Street Machine of the Year award goes to the cutting-edge street rod that combines exceptional build quality with extreme performance. Competition for the honors is always fierce, with custom car painters and builders going all out for these much sought-after accolades.

The PPG red, white and blue show truck will be a focal point at the event, offering a variety of activities throughout the weekend. The colorful show truck serves as a mobile PPG exhibit designed to give custom car builders and painters a chance to learn about PPG's innovative products, hottest colors and dazzling special effects to create show-stopping finishes.

PPG events include a special appearance by elite custom painter Charley Hutton, who will be at the show truck display signing posters (while supplies last) and answering questions about his work. Visitors can meet Hutton on Friday, July 12, at 2 p.m. and Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The PPG exhibit also will showcase an array of stunning vehicles, including:

  • Rick Fragnoli's 1969 Dodge Charger, painted by Cleveland Power & Performance, Columbia Station, Ohio.
  • Dave Puckett Jr.'s 1964 Chevrolet Corvette, painted by Hausfield Classics, Springboro, Ohio.
  • Marc Mullin's 1964 Chevy C-10 pickup, painted by Jeremy Seanor, PPG training instructor.

'This is truly an event for lovers of custom cars,' said Cristina Fronzaglia-Murray, PPG director, communications and customer engagement, automotive refinish. 'We have joined with Goodguys for more than two decades, and each year the show gets bigger and better. It is a thrill to see all the cars and crowds, and we are always excited to present the PPG Dream Car and Street Machine of the Year awards. This is a great family event, and we invite all show visitors to our display.'

With more than 70,000 active members, the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is one of the world's largest hot-rodding associations. The organization produces dynamic, well-attended automotive events across the country, including the national show in Columbus.

PPG is the official paint supplier to the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association. The company exhibits at all national and many regional Goodguys events, displaying the latest automotive refinish products, hottest colors and custom tones, unique pigments and special-effect finishes from the ENVIROBASE®High Performance, VIBRANCE COLLECTION®, DELTRON® and other PPG brands.

To learn more about automotive refinish products from PPG, visit the PPG display at the Goodguys PPG Nationals, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Deltron, Envirobase, Vibrance Collection and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 15:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PPG INDUSTRIES
11:55aPPG INDUSTRIES : gearing up for Goodguys Nationals in Columbus, Ohio
PU
06:32aPPG INDUSTRIES : marks 20th anniversary of San Juan del Rio, Mexico, facility
AQ
06/19PPG INDUSTRIES : completes first dual STEM, COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project in Quer..
AQ
06/18PPG INDUSTRIES : completes first dual STEM, COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project in Quer..
PU
06/17PPG : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at INFINITY Science Center in Missi..
BU
06/13PPG : Introduces PPG : SOLARON BLUE PROTECTION UV+ Blocking Technology for Aircr..
BU
06/13PPG INDUSTRIES : launches DELFLEET ONE paint system for commercial transportatio..
PU
06/13PPG INDUSTRIES : Find Ease, Restfulness with PPG Brand's 2020 Color of the Year ..
AQ
06/12FIND EASE, RESTFULNESS WITH PPG BRAN : Chinese Porcelain
BU
06/11PPG INDUSTRIES : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at Casa de Nazaré childr..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 605 M
EBIT 2019 2 096 M
Net income 2019 1 504 M
Debt 2019 3 992 M
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 18,38
P/E ratio 2020 16,61
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
Capitalization 27 308 M
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Michele J. Hooper Independent Director
James G. Berges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES13.14%25 447
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS18.18%39 401
ASIAN PAINTS1.38%20 227
AKZONOBEL3.64%19 628
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD15.75%12 961
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.2.77%7 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About